First Christian Church
Christmas Eve worship will be at 4 and 7 p.m. Pre-service music will begin 15 minutes before services. On Christmas Day. Rev. David Spain will preach “Unending Gift,” from Luke 2:1-20, during worship at 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, there will be no services.
First Presbyterian Church
On Christma Eve, Rev. Michael East will lead a service with lessons and carols, candelight and communion at 7 p.m. On Christmas Day, Rev. Jim Burns will lead worship at 10:30 a.m.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
On Christmas Eve, Rev. Stephen Lashley will preach “Christmas Eve-We Tell the Story,” from Luke 2:1-20, during a service at 7 p.m. There will be a candlelight service at 11 p.m. On Christmas Day, Rev. Stephen Lashley will preach “From Generation to Generation — God Dwells with Us,” from John 1:1-14, during worship at 11 a.m. There will be no Sunday school. Worship will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.”
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “God Dwells With Us” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship wll be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
On Christmas Eve, the church will have pre-service music at 5:30 p.m., followed by a candlelight service at 6. This will be NorthHaven’s final service at their current location. The church is moving to 1100 W. Main St., Suite 120, across from Norman High School. The Christmas Day service will be virtual only at 8 a.m. Watch for details for the first service at the new location. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the Nativity of the Lord, the church will celebrate masses on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. in English with Father Irwin and 8 p.m. in Spanish with Father Miller and Christmas Day at midnight with Father Irwin (bilingual) and at 10:30 a.m. in English with Father Miller. All daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. The parish office will be closed today and Monday. The thrift shop will be closed Wednesday.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Christmas Day, the sermon will be “Stories of Christmas,” from Isaiah 52:7-10 and John 1:1-14, during worship at 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Michael McCorkle will be the guest speaker.
Trinity Lutheran Church
On Christmas Eve, candlelight and carols will be at 7 p.m., followed by candlelight, carols and communion at 11. Christmas Day communion services will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with the sermon “The Word Became Flesh,” from John 1:1-14. The 10:30 a.m. service can be streamed at tlcnorman.org. Sunday school will be at 9:15.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
On fifth Advent Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Jesus: The Despised and Rejected Child,” from Matthew 2:13-23, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. There wll be no Sunday school. Worship wll be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
