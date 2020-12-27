The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:
• Lisa Marie McCracken vs. Ricky Allen Mitchell
• Vicki Lynn Johnson vs. Jerald Leon Johnson
• Kalie Joyce Idlett vs. Joseph Alexander Idlett
• Jasmine J. Jackson vs. Ernesto Zamora-Jimenez
Nicole Beth Patrick vs. Timothy Andrew Patrick
• Lisa Marie Watson vs. Jim Bryan Watson
• Earl Kimmel vs. Brenda Kimmel
• Kyle Erwin vs. Nicole Erwin
• Tracy Smith-O’Neal vs. Joshua Caleb O’Neal
— Cleveland County District Court
