First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, guest minister Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D. will preach “Now Comes the Shaping Darkness,” from Isaiah 64:5-8. Pianist Neil Whyte will provide music for the lighting of the Advent candle and for the Communion service. Selections include “Come, Thou Long-Expected Jesus,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” Louise Whitaker will lead worship.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, worship will be at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. The church will host an Advent craft festival at 4 p.m., featuring crafts for kids and adults. For more information, visit fpcnorman.org.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
On the second Sunday in Advent, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach “Laying the Foundation,” from Luke 1:57-80, with the theme “Close to Home.”
NorthHaven Church
On the second Sunday of Advent, Jakob Topper will preach “Ezekiel: Valley of Dry Bones,” from Ezekiel 37:1-14. The kids will present “The Inn Crowd” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the Second Sunday of Advent, the church will celebrate masses in English with Father Brannon Lepak at 7 a.m. and Father Irwin at 10:30. Father Felipe Martinez will hold masses in Spanish at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The advent schedule confessions is from 11:15 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 10:30 to 11:45 Friday in the chapel and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the church. On Wednesday the Feast day of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the church will celebrate masses in English at 12:05 p.m. with Father Irwin and 6:30 p.m. with Father Brannon Lepak and 8 p.m. in Spanish with Father Felipe Martinez. The parish office will be closed Wednesday. The church is preparing to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, beginning with Novena at 7 p.m. Dec. 3-11 in the church. An Advent retreat will be Dec. 4. Call the parish office to complete registration. On Dec. 12, Mañanitas will be at 5:30 a.m. in the church, followed by bread and hot chocolate at the gym.After 1 p.m. Mass, the church will celebrate an Our Lady of Guadalupe fiesta in the gym. All are welcome. Children participating in the Christmas poster contest should bring drawings to the Metter Room from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The same day, the Knights of Columbus will have breakfast for people to have after Mass.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s service will be “A Place at the Table,” from Malachi 3:1-4, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Jordan Danser will discuss “Overcoming Sexual Sin.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the second Sunday in Advent, the sermon will be “Bearing Good Fruit,” from Luke 3:1-14 and Philippians 1:2-11 during worship with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Sunday school and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 service will be streamed online on YouTube (search for “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK”). The second Advent Vespers Service will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, preceded by a soup supper at 6:30. The sermon will be “Pledge of Peace Here Given,” from Luke 1:39-56.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preaching from the Advent series “Christological Christmas” with “Christ, the True Light, Who Gives Light to Everyone,” from John 1:1-18, during worship at 10:30 a.m. athte Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. The Sunday school lesson will be “Covenant Theology” at 9:45, led by Cody Wampler. Parking is on Elm Avenue. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or watch on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On the second Sunday of Advent, Pr. Summerville’s sermon will focus on John the Baptizer’s appearance in the wilderness in Luke 3:1-6. Holy Communion will be offered at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. A fellowship breakfast will begin at 9:45. Christian education will be at 10. Everyone is invited. The holiday silent auction continues, with proceeds supporting the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support. The Men’s Breakfast & Bible Study will be at 8 a.m. Saturday. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church, 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will oversee monthly celebration of the Lord’s Supper at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches