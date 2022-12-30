First Christian Church
On the Second Sunday of Christmas, Rev. David Spain will preach “Unexpected Itinerary,” from Matthew 2:1-12, during in-person worship at 10:45 a.m. The service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will preach “God’s Best Word,” from John 1:1-14, at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Communion will be served. Worship will be available on church’s YouTube channel via a link on the church’s Facebook page. Marilyn Rosfeld and Collin Ellsbury will provide special music. Offficers are Kyle Gregory (president), Mary Ellen Hickman (vice president), Dana Cantwell (treasurer), Stephanie Penate (secretary) and Louise Whitaker (immediate past president). The church is accepting clean styrofoam for recycling. Volunteers are needed to help resettle Afghan refugees through the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “We Keep Seeking” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
The New Year’s Day service will be virtual only on Facebook, beginning at 8 a.m. The church has moved to 1100 W. Main St., Suite 120. Watch for details for the first service, For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish with Father Miller at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions will be at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. The parish office will be closed Monday. The thrift shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 4 and 11 and from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 and 25. The church is taking donations from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays. Residents can join Archbishop Coakley, priests of the archdiocese, bishops and guests for the dedication of the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine on Feb. 17 in Oklahoma City. The dedication will be the centerpiece of a week-long celebration and is open to the public. Seating will be limited. For more information, visit archokc.org/shrinededication. Day of Reflection, “The Gift of the Eucharist,” presented by Br. Damian Whalen, O.S.B., will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 at St. Gregory’s Abbey, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. Seating is limited. Attendees must pre-register by emailing retreats@monksok.org, via the link at monksok.org or by calling 878-5656. Cost is $30 pre-paid or $35 at the door. Lunch will be included. Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City’s Green Tie Gala will be from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, 1700 Northeast 63rd St. in Oklahoma City. The fundraising event supports operations of Sanctuary Women’s Development Centers in Oklahoma City and in Norman. Advanced reservations are required. Visit GreenTieGala.org or call 523-3000, Ext. 244.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s service will be an annual interactive Spiritual Practices Sunday, with one service beginning at 10:50 a.m. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Bruce Kessler will talk about the “Assurance of Eternal Life.”
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Jesus in Numbers,” from Numbers 1:1, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. Sunday school will be at 9:30. Parking is on Elm Ave.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
New Year’s Day will feature one service at 10 a.m. to celebrate the name of Jesus, as announced in Luke 2:15-21. Christian education will resume Jan. 8. Styrofoam may be recycled in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, accessed from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will oversee monthly celebration of the Lord’s Supper at the afternoon serrvice.
