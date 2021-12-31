First Christian Church
Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 Epiphany is observed. Sunday school will begin at 9/9:30 a.m. and in-person worship will be held only at 10:45 a.m. That service will also be livestreamed. Rev. David Spain will preach the sermon “Beyond King Herod’s Time,” based on Matthew 2:1-12.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
This Sunday, guest minister Rev. Robin R. Meyers, PhD., will preach “Consider the Lilies.” The text will come from Matthew 6:25-34. Neil Whyte will provide special music and Steve Davis will be worship leader. In-person service, with masks required, begins at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW, or the service can be viewed on the church’s YouTube channel. On Jan. 1, Louise Whitaker assumes the position of Board president.
First Presbyterian Church
Join us in person or online for worship as we begin the New Year. All are welcome here. Service on Sunday, Jan. 2 is at 10:30 a.m. at 555 S. University Blvd.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
This week, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “ Home By Another Way.” All are welcome to the 10:55 a.m. worship service or may join us via YouTube on our livestream.
NorthHaven Church
Join us this Sunday as Jakob Topper brings the message “Jesus Says Come and See” from John 1:35-51. Wednesday activities resume Jan. 5. We ask that masks be worn while in the building to protect our most vulnerable. For more information about NorthHaven, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Saint Joseph Catholic Church prepares to celebrate the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the Church with Father Irwin. The Saturday confessions will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and after the vigil Mass at 5 p.m. with Father Lepak.
On Jan. 2, we will celebrate the Epiphany of the Lord with Masses in English (7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.) with Father Irwin, and in Spanish with Father Lepak (8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.) in the Church.
All daily masses are in the Chapel at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The confessions schedule is as follows: 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the Main Church, and 5 p.m. Wednesday in the confessional of the Chapel.
The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City presents “Altogether Lovely/Todas Juntas Encantadoras” 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 7501 Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City. The free mother/daughter gathering will focus on truth, beauty and womanhood, and is recommended for ages 8-12. RSVP to nmchugh@archokc.org.
The Oklahoma March for Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. The march will begin at the state Capitol building and end in Midtown. Featured speakers are Bishop David Konderla, Diocese of Tulsa, and Dr. Todd Fisher, DM, Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma executive director.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s service will be “Journeys” based on Matthew 2:1-12. Worship services begin at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m., and will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
This Sunday, Bruce Kessler will speak on how “We Need Each Other.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
The sermon for The Second Sunday after Christmas is “Jesus Our Temple and Our Father’s House,” based on Luke 2:40-52
The Sunday Divine Services with communion in the sanctuary are at 8 and 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School and Bible Class at 9:15 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service is also streamed online.
Go to YouTube and type in “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK.”
The New Year’s Eve Communion Service on Friday, Dec. 31 is at 7 p.m. and the sermon is “The Eighth Day of a New Beginning,” based on Luke 2:15-21.
Victory Church of Norman
Assistant Pastor William Franks will oversee our monthy Celebration of the Lord’s Supper at our afternoon service this Sunday.
— Area Churches