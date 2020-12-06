Marriages

The following marriage recently were filed in Cleveland County District Court:

• Adam Lamahn Smith, 36, Moore, and Cassandra Allena Kinder, 37, Moore

• Jonathan Ray Lucas, 25, Roff, and Carol Nanyangwe, 28, Roff

• Brandon Lee Riley, 26, Norman, and Deah Eve Burrows, 18, Norman

• Jordan Timothy Vanover, 27, Moore, and Angela Kimberly Smith, 30, Moore

• Jacob Tanner Abbott, 31, Oklahoma City, and Pauline Marie Davis, 34, Oklahoma City

• Wei Sun, 30, Norman, and Qiong Yang, 30, Norman

• Forrest Frederick Friedhoff IV, 25, Mechanicsville, and Alexxis Alexandria Ocampo, 24, Mechanicsville

• Romeo Valentin Mendez, 44, Irving, and Jennifer Alexis Ramos, 30, Irving

• Miguel Francisco Huix Carrillo, 29, Oklahoma City, and Isabel Antonieta Vicente Lopez, 23, Oklahoma City

• Johnny Dale Suitor, 72, Lexington, and Sharon Lynn Cottingham, 74, Lexington

• Lawrence Lee Mahlberg, 69, Lucas, and Jacqueline Rae Garrett, 69, Texas

• Joshua Darel Followwill, 36, Moore, and Kendra Derese Inman, 31, Moore

• Mark Brian Williams, 24, Norman, and Mikala Danielle West, 23, Norman

• Bobby Traves Boone, 22, Noble, and Madison Alexis Taylor, 24, Noble

• Cory Albert Wiegert, 25, Oklahoma City, and Lindsey Marie Brewer, 26, Oklahoma City

• Jesus Segundo Martinez, 33, Oklahoma City, and Maria Josefina Solache Perez, 33, Oklahoma City

• Christopher Ryan Stubbs, 36, Noble, and Brittany Nicole Flaming, 31, Noble

• Jose Guadalupe Rivera Martinez, 28, Oklahoma City, and Roxana Martinez Ibarra, 26, Oklahoma City

• Jacob Peter Keupen, 24, Tuttle, and Cassie Jane Tiedke, 23, Tuttle

• Robert Andrew Liu, 33, Dallas, and Heather Clifton Switzer, 32, Dallas

• Lorenzo John Brackett, 26, Norman, and Alyssa Marie Henson, 29, Norman

• William Nicholas Marsico, 52, Norman, and Sherri Dawn Wing, 53, Norman

• Chase William Davis, 24, Norman, and Ashley Rowena Goins, 25, Norman

Divorces

The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:

• Laura M. Tandy vs. Richard G. Tandy

• Peggy Cowart vs. John Wayne Cowart

• Natalie Liebetreu Elkins vs. Zachary J. A. Liebetreu Elkins

• Sara Hall vs. Nicole Jo Hall

• Jacob Thomas Green vs. Krystal Lashae Greco

