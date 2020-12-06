Marriages
The following marriage recently were filed in Cleveland County District Court:
• Adam Lamahn Smith, 36, Moore, and Cassandra Allena Kinder, 37, Moore
• Jonathan Ray Lucas, 25, Roff, and Carol Nanyangwe, 28, Roff
• Brandon Lee Riley, 26, Norman, and Deah Eve Burrows, 18, Norman
• Jordan Timothy Vanover, 27, Moore, and Angela Kimberly Smith, 30, Moore
• Jacob Tanner Abbott, 31, Oklahoma City, and Pauline Marie Davis, 34, Oklahoma City
• Wei Sun, 30, Norman, and Qiong Yang, 30, Norman
• Forrest Frederick Friedhoff IV, 25, Mechanicsville, and Alexxis Alexandria Ocampo, 24, Mechanicsville
• Romeo Valentin Mendez, 44, Irving, and Jennifer Alexis Ramos, 30, Irving
• Miguel Francisco Huix Carrillo, 29, Oklahoma City, and Isabel Antonieta Vicente Lopez, 23, Oklahoma City
• Johnny Dale Suitor, 72, Lexington, and Sharon Lynn Cottingham, 74, Lexington
• Lawrence Lee Mahlberg, 69, Lucas, and Jacqueline Rae Garrett, 69, Texas
• Joshua Darel Followwill, 36, Moore, and Kendra Derese Inman, 31, Moore
• Mark Brian Williams, 24, Norman, and Mikala Danielle West, 23, Norman
• Bobby Traves Boone, 22, Noble, and Madison Alexis Taylor, 24, Noble
• Cory Albert Wiegert, 25, Oklahoma City, and Lindsey Marie Brewer, 26, Oklahoma City
• Jesus Segundo Martinez, 33, Oklahoma City, and Maria Josefina Solache Perez, 33, Oklahoma City
• Christopher Ryan Stubbs, 36, Noble, and Brittany Nicole Flaming, 31, Noble
• Jose Guadalupe Rivera Martinez, 28, Oklahoma City, and Roxana Martinez Ibarra, 26, Oklahoma City
• Jacob Peter Keupen, 24, Tuttle, and Cassie Jane Tiedke, 23, Tuttle
• Robert Andrew Liu, 33, Dallas, and Heather Clifton Switzer, 32, Dallas
• Lorenzo John Brackett, 26, Norman, and Alyssa Marie Henson, 29, Norman
• William Nicholas Marsico, 52, Norman, and Sherri Dawn Wing, 53, Norman
• Chase William Davis, 24, Norman, and Ashley Rowena Goins, 25, Norman
Divorces
The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:
• Laura M. Tandy vs. Richard G. Tandy
• Peggy Cowart vs. John Wayne Cowart
• Natalie Liebetreu Elkins vs. Zachary J. A. Liebetreu Elkins
• Sara Hall vs. Nicole Jo Hall
• Jacob Thomas Green vs. Krystal Lashae Greco
— Cleveland County District Court
