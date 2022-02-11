First Christian Church
On the sixth Sunday after Epiphany, Rev. David Spain will preach “Jesus Preached the Whole Sermon,” from Luke 6:17-26, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school classes will be at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., newly called minister for FCCN-UCC, will preach “Tent People,” from Genesis 12:1-4, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW in Norman. Mike Cantwell will lead worship, and pianist Neil Whyte will provide special music. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel. At 3 p.m., a reception will be hosted in honor of Meyers. All are welcome.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, the church will continue the series "Leaving Home: Journeying Through Luke" during worship at 10:30 a.m. Worship will be streamed online. After worship, the youth group will host "Souper Bowl Sunday," offering soup to go. Proceeds will benefit Food & Shelter Inc. Visit fpcnorman.org for more information.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans' sermon will be " Being Blessed" during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will continue in the book John with "Healing Stories," from John 4:46-54. Communion will be observed. The church is an inclusive family of Christ followers. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Lepak at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel's confessional. All are invited to attend bingo at 7 p.m. today in the gym. Games are $5; blackouts $1. Knights of Columbus will serve food for $5 at 6:15. The Peace and Justice Group invites residents to share commitments to stewardship and sustainability. Call 226-6387 or email olivia.biddick@gmail.com. Applications are due by Tuesday. The Oklahoma Catholic Women’s Conference is Feb. 26 at Embassy Suites and Conference Center, 2501 Conference Drive in Norman. Speakers are Kimberly Hahn, Leah Darrow and Sr. Marie Veritas. Cost $65; the late price $75. Register at okcatholicwomen.com. In the Father’s Footsteps, the Catholic Men’s Conference, will be from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 12 at Embassy Suites and Conference Center in Norman. Cost $59 until Monday, then $69; college students $39; and high school students $29. Speakers are Msgr. James Shea, Brian Greenfield, Marcellino D’Ambrosio and Steve Ray. Register at catholicmen.net. An Encounter with God’s Call weekend will be from Feb. 26-28 at Conception Seminary College for young men discerning the priesthood. The weekend is free. Visit ewgc.org or contact Fr. John Herrera at 709-2758.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday's service will be "Trees Planted by Water," from Jeremiah 17: 5-10, during worship services at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Jordan Danser will start a two-part series titled "Pray Like This."
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the sixth Sunday after the Epiphany, the sermon will be “Blessed Are You," from Luke 6:17-26, during Divine Services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service will be streamed on YouTube (type in "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). Sunday School and Bible Class will be at 9:15. The teens of the Lutheran Youth Fellowship will provide Superbowl Subs for a free will donation.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Rev. Justin Westmoreland will continue preaching through Paul's Epistle to the Romans with the sermon "Considering the Weight of Glory," from Romans 8:18-25, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Parking is on Elm Avenue. Worship will be posted online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. Cody Wampler. will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Covenant Theology” at 9:45 a.m. Dr. Ryan Bisel will lead the children's Catechism class. Jeanne McClish will lead Youth Sunday school.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, two laity-led worship services will be hosted at 8:30 and 11 a.m., with Gospel text from Luke 6:17-26. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks. Breakfast and Sunday School are on hiatus this month due to the pandemic. The church office weekday hours have been shortened to 8 a.m. to noon. The service will be available in the afternoon on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. Clean food service and packaging foam may be left in the large outdoor box by the Styro-Station door. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church, 914 Elm Ave. Everyone is invited.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will continue his sermon series from Romans 12 at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches