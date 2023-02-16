Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Zeta, 8, is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue! She is neutered, microchipped and current on vaccines.
She is sweet, full of cuddles and is great with other dogs and cats. She can be shy around younger children and would do better with older children.
She is heartworm negative and is available for adoption from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, at Second Chance, 4500 24th Ave NW.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Lady, 1 1/2, a 63 pound female Mastiff mix, is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare, 3428 Jenkins Ave. She is gentle and looking for her forever family.
She is available for adoption at the shelter during operating hours. Her pet ID is 25324.
— Submitted Content
