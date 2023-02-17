First Christian Church
Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “Light and Listening” from Matthew 17: 1-9, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school will be at 9 and 9:30. The church will receive an offering dedicated to disaster relief throughout the world. Ash Wednesday worship will be at 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the church sanctuary.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D. will preach “I Can See Clearly Now” from Matthew 17:1-9, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave SW and on church’s YouTube channel. Sign up for the “Experiencing Homelessness” panel to be held at First Presbyterian Church on Feb 26 and the Lenten Book Study, “The Future of Faith” by Harvey Cox which begins at 3 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, worship services will be led by Rev. Michael East at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school classes will be at 9:30 a.m. Men’s Bible study will be at 7:30 a.m. on Thursdays and women’s book study will be at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Residents are invited to dinner at 5:15 p.m. on Ash Wednesday, followed by worship at 6 p.m.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Pastor Stephen Lashley will preach “Transfiguration Sunday” from Matthew 17: 1-9, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach during worship at 10:55 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on Youtube.
Morning Star Center for Spiritual Living
Sunday, Matt Collier will share how compassion is an integral part of communication and change. For more information visit morningstarcenter.org.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “Parable of the Kingdoms” from Matthew 13:24-43, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9:15 a.m. The NorthHaven Choir will sing “All the Way”. For more information visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and Father Miller at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the Chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. Confessions will be heard at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the main Church, 11 am Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the chapel’s confessional. St. Joseph will celebrate Ash Wednesday masses in the church at 12:05 p.m. and 6 p.m. in English and 8 p.m. in Spanish. Starting on Feb 24, Stations of the Cross will be held every Friday in the Chapel at 6:30 p.m. in English and 7:15 p.m. in Spanish. All men are invited to attend the 27th Annual Catholic Men’s Conference on Feb 25. The theme of the conference is “Blessed are the Peacemakers.” For more information visit catholicmen.net. The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, the Diocese of Tulsa, and St. Gregory’s Abbey have launched the Oklahoma Catholic Native Schools Project to better understand the history and experiences of native students in Oklahoma Catholic boarding schools from 1880 to 1965. To contribute documents, photographs or an oral history to the project, e-mail info@oknativeschoolsproject.org. Learn more at archokc.org/oknativeschoolsproject.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, service will be from Matthew 17: 1-9. Service will be at 8:30 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. and will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for more information
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Dustin Gaskins will talk about “The Fear of God and its Benefits”.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
Sunday, the sermon is “Glorious Light” from Matthew 17:1-9. Services will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 service will be livestreamed at ticnorman.org. Sunday school service will be at 9:30 a.m.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, worship will be at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Holy Communion will be offered at both services. Christian education will be at 10 a.m. Ash Wednesday services with Holy Communion and Imposition of Ashes will be at noon and 7 p.m.
