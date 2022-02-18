Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, worship will begin at 10 a.m. and will include singing, communion, a sermon and a prayer from one of Alameda’s shepherds. The new sermon series “Real Life Theology: The Gospel Precisely,” by Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman, will begin Feb. 27. Worship will be available on the church's YouTube channel. Bible classes begin at 9. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in their children and youth ministries. There will be a monthly Heart Hold to learn. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. At 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, everyone is invited to watch the series “The Chosen” in the auditorium, and PEAK for youth students will meet in the Family Life Center. There are no kids’ classes at this time, but kids are welcome to join their parents. Early Service for Alameda’s Classics group meets at 5 p.m. in Room 186. For more information, visit alameda.church.
First Christian Church
On the seventh Sunday after Epiphany, Rev. David Spain will preach “The Coat Called Reconciliation,” from Genesis 45:1-15, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. services. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school classes will be at 9 and 9:30 a.m. At 4:30, Dr. Jill Hicks-Keeton will share her insights about the book of Judges via Zoom. To log in, visit fcc.link/Feb20SpringVentures.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., newly called minister for FCCN-UCC, will preach “Tent People” from Genesis 12:1-4, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Mike Cantwell will lead worship, and pianist Neil Whyte will provide special music. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. At 3 p.m., a reception will be hosted to welcome Meyers. All are welcome.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, the worship series "Leaving Home: Journeying Through Luke" will continue during in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. at 555 S. University Blvd. Worship will be available online.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans' sermon will be "Forgiveness" during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will bring the message "Living Water," from John 7:37-52, during worship at 10:30 a.m. The choir will sing "Down to the River to Pray," arranged by Mary McDonald. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time, St. Joseph Catholic Church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions are at 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel’s confessional. Everyone is invited to pray the Rosary for healing our nation, law and order and for Norman police at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the church. The Oklahoma Catholic Women’s Conference will be Feb. 26 at Embassy Suites and Conference Center in Norman. Speakers are Kimberly Hahn, Leah Darrow and Sr. Marie Veritas. Register at okcatholicwomen.com. The "In the Father’s Footsteps" Catholic men’s conference will be from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 12 at Embassy Suites and Conference Center in Norman. Cost is $69. College student cost is $39, and high school student cost is $29. Speakers are Msgr. James Shea, Brian Greenfield, Marcellino D’Ambrosio and Steve Ray. Register at catholicmen.net. An Encounter with God’s Call weekend will be Feb. 26-28 at Conception Seminary College for young men discerning the priesthood. The weekend is free. Visit ewgc.org or contact Fr. John Herrera at 709-2758. The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa have launched the Oklahoma Catholic Native Schools Project. To contribute documents, photographs or an oral history, email info@oknativeschoolsproject.org. Learn more at archokc.org/oknativeschoolsproject.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday's service will be "Willing to Hear?" based on Luke 6: 27-38. Worship services begin at 8:30 am and 10:50am and will be livestreamed at 11:00am on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Jordan Winslow will finish with the second half of the series "Pray Like This."
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the Seventh Sunday after the Epiphany, the sermon will be “Love Your Enemies," from Luke 6:27-38, during Divine Services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15. The 10:30 service will be streamed online on YouTube (search "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK").
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will continue preaching through Paul's Epistle to the Romans with the sermon "Powerful Prayer is Scripture-Filled Prayer," from Romans 8:26-27, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Parking is on Elm Avenue. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. Cody Wampler will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Covenant Theology” at 9:45. Ryan Bisel will lead the children's Catechism class. Jeanne McClish will lead Youth Sunday school.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach "Joseph's Brotherly Mercy," from Genesis 45:3-11, during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks. Breakfast and Sunday School are on hiatus this month. The church office weekday hours have been shortened to 8 a.m. to noon. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. The third Friday Book Group will meet at noon today. Clean food service and packaging foam may be left in the large outdoor box by the Styro-Station door. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave. Everyone is invited.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach "Wear the Full Armor of God," from Ephesians 6:10-17, at the afternoon service.
