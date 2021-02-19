CrossPointe Church
Sunday, the church will continue the “Messy Living” series by focusing on loving the forgotten during in-person and online worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. The congregation will hear hearing from the ministries Royal Family Kids and Teen Reach Adventure Camp.
First Christian Church
On the first Sunday in Lent, Rev. David Spain will preach “After the Wilderness,” from Genesis 9:8-17 and Mark 1:9-15, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be available online.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, worship will be live streamed at 4 p.m. on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/normanucc.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Pastor Jakob Topper will preach “God’s Promise,” from Genesis 9:8-17, during worship at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Stephen’s United
Methodist Church
Sunday, the sermon will be “Among the Wild Ones,” from Genesis 9:8-17, during worship at 10:50 a.m. The service will be avaiable online at 11 a.m. on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. In-person services are open at limited capacity. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Travis Ashley will ask “Who is the friend of God?
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the first Sunday in Lent, the sermon will be “The Second Adam Defeats the Devil,”from Mark 1:12-15. The Saturday Divine Service of Communion will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday Divine Services of Holy Communion in the sanctuary will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 service can be viewed online by searching “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK” on YouTube. The Lenten Vespers Service will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with the theme “Return to Prayer.” A soup supper will be at 6:30 p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul’s Epistle to the Romans with “Sola Fide,” from Romans 1:17, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On the first Sunday in Lent, the online Service of the Word will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. Pr. Summerville’s sermon will be based on St. Mark’s account of the Temptation of Jesus in the Wilderness. Communion is offered Sunday from 11 to 11:45 a.m. in the church lobby and on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the gathering area by the church offices. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for intake of clean styrofoam for recycling. Bring Your Own Bible Zoom discussion of the upcoming Sunday’s Gospel lesson is each Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m. All links for Zoom meetings can be received by calling the church office at 321-1584.
