The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:

• Jeremy Allen Darwent vs. Elaina Belshaw

• Mary Nguyen vs. Long Nguyen

• Lesa Rae Shea vs. Samuel Robert Shea

• Danielle Christine Carroll vs. Matthew Dillon Carroll

• Mia Ashley Nelson Aita vs. Dakota M. D. Crego

• Joshua Perez vs. Lizeth Perez

• Michael Leonard Marcotte vs. Robin Suzanne Marcotte

• Justin Doyle Johnson vs. Brandi Lynn Johnson

• Debra J. Reynolds vs. Shane F. Reynolds

• Aubree Leanne Yidi vs. Edgardo A. Yidi

• Holli Ann Guess vs. Timothy Wayne Guess

• Karen Yuliana Archila vs. Leveo N. Segura Puz

• Samantha Irene Luttrell vs. Zachary Tod Luttrell

• Parris Lee Granger vs. Christina Joy Lee

• Antoinette Whitmire vs. Jeremi Whitmire

• Kelsey Smith vs. Joe Smith

• Melissa Dawn Phillips vs. Brandon Phillips

• Tammy Lynn Arnold vs. Rodney Antonio Arnold Jr.

• Kylie Paige Morris vs. Cameron Lynn Morris

• Annalee Hicks vs. Harrisen Hicks

• Erin Perkins vs. Bret Perkins

— Cleveland County District Court

