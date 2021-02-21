The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:
• Jeremy Allen Darwent vs. Elaina Belshaw
• Mary Nguyen vs. Long Nguyen
• Lesa Rae Shea vs. Samuel Robert Shea
• Danielle Christine Carroll vs. Matthew Dillon Carroll
• Mia Ashley Nelson Aita vs. Dakota M. D. Crego
• Joshua Perez vs. Lizeth Perez
• Michael Leonard Marcotte vs. Robin Suzanne Marcotte
• Justin Doyle Johnson vs. Brandi Lynn Johnson
• Debra J. Reynolds vs. Shane F. Reynolds
• Aubree Leanne Yidi vs. Edgardo A. Yidi
• Holli Ann Guess vs. Timothy Wayne Guess
• Karen Yuliana Archila vs. Leveo N. Segura Puz
• Samantha Irene Luttrell vs. Zachary Tod Luttrell
• Parris Lee Granger vs. Christina Joy Lee
• Antoinette Whitmire vs. Jeremi Whitmire
• Kelsey Smith vs. Joe Smith
• Melissa Dawn Phillips vs. Brandon Phillips
• Tammy Lynn Arnold vs. Rodney Antonio Arnold Jr.
• Kylie Paige Morris vs. Cameron Lynn Morris
• Annalee Hicks vs. Harrisen Hicks
• Erin Perkins vs. Bret Perkins
— Cleveland County District Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.