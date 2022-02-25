First Christian Church
Sunday, Feb. 27 is Transfiguration Sunday. In-person worship will be held at both the 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. services, and the 10:45 a.m. service will also be livestreamed. Rev. David Spain will be preaching the sermon “Who Is Changed?” based on Exodus 34:29-35 and Luke 9:28-36. Church school classes begin at 9 and 9:30 a.m. At 4:30 p.m., Rev. Dr. Gary Hardwick will present “The Stories We Tell: Living a Life of Meaning and Joy” for the church’s Ventures program, meeting in the Fellowship Hall.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, PhD, will preach “Luminescence” from Luke 9:28-36 during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. S.W. Kay Holladay will lead worship and pianist Neil Whyte will provide special music. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Plans are underway to join Churches Caring for Creation and start a styrofoam recycling program. Clean food service and packaging foam can be brought to church each Sunday and we’ll deliver it to University Lutheran Church for recycling. For more information, visit normanucc.org or @normanucc on Facebook.
First Presbyterian Church
Join us in person or online for worship as we prepare for Lent. 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 at 555 S. University Blvd. fpcnorman.org.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
This week, Ruling Elder Melissa Gill's sermon will be "Transfigured". All are welcome to the 10:55 a.m. worship service or may join us via YouTube on our livestream.
NorthHaven Church
Join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday as Jakob Topper continues in John 9:1-41 with the message "The Man Born Blind." There will be an Intergenerational Art Night for all ages this Friday at 6:00 p.m. Don Schooler will teach everyone how to draw something from Disney. For more information about NorthHaven, visit our website at northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the 8th Sunday in Ordinary Time, St. Joseph Catholic Church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Lepak at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the Chapel and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The scheduled confession times in the lent session will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Chapel, and 3 p.m. Saturday in the Church starting on March 3. The Ash distribution is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 in the Chapel; 6:30 p.m. in English and 8 p.m. in Spanish in the Church. The penance is 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 in the min. Church. St. Joseph will be held the station of the cross at 6:30 p.m. in English and 7:15 p.m. in Spanish every Friday from March 4 through April 15.
In the Father’s Footsteps, Catholic Men’s Conference is 8:45 a.m.–4:30 p.m. March 12 at Embassy Suites and Conference Center. Cost $59 until Feb. 14, then $69; college student $39; high school student $29. Speakers are Msgr. James Shea, Brian Greenfield, Marcellino D’Ambrosio and Steve Ray. Register at catholicmen.net.
At 10:30 a.m. March 19 we will celebrate the Solemnity of St. Joseph in the Church. Pope Francis invites the whole Church to journey together by participating in the archdiocesan phase of the upcoming synod called, “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission.” As part of our local synodal phase, which opened Oct. 24, Archbishop Coakley and priests of the archdiocese will host synod discernment sessions across the diocese to hear ideas, thoughts and insight for the future of the Church in Oklahoma. The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa have launched the Oklahoma Catholic Native Schools Project to better understand the history, educational value and experiences of native students in Oklahoma Catholic boarding schools from 1880 to 1965. To contribute documents, photographs or an oral history to the project, email info@oknativeschoolsproject.org. Learn more at archokc.org/oknativeschoolsproject.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday's service will be "What do we see and what don't we see?" based on Luke 9:28-36. Worship services begin at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. and will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
This Sunday, Mark Woody will discuss "Change."
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
The sermon for The Transfiguration of Our Lord is “The Prophets, The Chosen One, The Apostles," based on Luke 9:28-36. The Sunday Divine Services with communion in the sanctuary are at 8 and 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School and Bible Class at 9:15 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service is also streamed on YouTube at "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK."
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Pastor Rev. Justin Westmoreland has been preaching through Paul's Epistle to the Romans. This Sunday, sermon "Big God Theology: God's Golden Chain of Salvation" will be from Romans 8:28-30. We will have a Sunday school lesson on “Covenant Theology” at 9:45 a.m. led by Cody Wampler. The children's Catechism class will be led by Dr. Ryan Bisel. Youth Sunday school is led by Jeanne McClish. Our new location is at the Wesley Building (corner of Elm and Lindsey), 428 West Lindsey St., with parking on Elm. We meet at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday. You can worship with us online at trinitynorman.com, on our app (to download it, search, "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's youtube channel at youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
This Transfiguration Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m., we celebrate how Jesus in human form met God, creating in Himself a bridge between heaven and earth. We also celebrate Refugee Sunday, a time to offer prayers, financial support and gratitude for the churches comprising the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support and the seven refugee families resettled in Norman in recent months. The congregation will bless the quilts made by members of the Lutheran World Relief quilters before they are sent around the world. The service will also be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media Sunday afternoon. At noon Ash Wednesday, a service of prayer and imposition of ashes will be held, followed at 6:00 p.m. by a service of Holy Communion with imposition of ashes. For the safety of the vulnerable, we encourage everyone to wear masks. The current church office hours are 8 a.m. to noon. Clean foodservice and packaging foam may be left in the Styro-Station. Please enter from the parking lot behind the church at 914 Elm. Everyone is invited.
Victory Church of Norman
Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach "Living On the Potter's Wheel" from Jeremiah 18:1-6 at our afternoon service Sunday.
