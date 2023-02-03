First Christian Church
Sunday, David Spain will preach “Fulfilling Faith,” from Isaiah 58:1-12 & Matthew 5:13-20, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school will be at 9 and 9:30 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will preach during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school classes will be at 9:30 a.m. Men's Bible Study will be 7:30 a.m. Thursday and Women's Book Study will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Pastor Stephen Lashley will preach “Take A Vow: Gifts”, from 2 Corinthians 9:6-12, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday school will be at 10. The 11 a.m. worship service will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Jim Burns will preach "Choose God First," during worship at 10:55 a.m. The service will be livestreamed.
Morning Star Center for Spiritual Living
Sunday, OU professor of political science Michael Givel, will shed light on a dark time in Norman’s history, during worship at 10 a.m. For information, visit Morningstarcenter.org.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach "The Golden Rule," from Matthew 7:1-14. Sunday school will be at 9:15 a.m. and worship will be at 10:30 a.m. They are at a new location, 1100 W. Main St., Suite 120, Norman. For more information northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate Masses at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. Daily Masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule for the Sacrament of Reconciliation is at 3 p.m. Saturday in the main Church; 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 5 p.m. Wednesday; and 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the chapel’s confessional.
The 20th Anniversary of Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration celebration will be at 5 p.m., Feb. 4 in the Church.
The Blessed Stanley Rother Hispanic Cultural Institute of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church offers Spanish Language and Cultural Studies classes. The Opening Night for the Spring Semester will be on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. in the Metter Room of the Parish Center. Tuition is $35 per semester.
Residents can join Archbishop Paul Coakley for vespers and an all-night vigil with the remains of Blessed Stanley Rother on Feb. 12, at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3214 N. Lake Ave. in Oklahoma City. Doors open at 4 and vespers begin at 5 p.m. After Vespers, attendees can pray before the casket of Rother before he is moved to his final place of repose at the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine the next morning.
Gregory’s Abbey’s Spring 2023 Days of Reflection will focus on the significance of the Eucharist in the life of the church. On Feb. 25, Abbot Lawrence Stasyszen, OSB will present "The Great Sacrifice of Love." The cost is $30 (if prepaid, or $35 at the door). Pre-registration is required and lunch is included. To register, call 405-878-5656, email retreats@monksok.org. To register and pay online, visit monksok.org
Residents are invited to attend the Catholic Men’s Conference on Feb. 25, in Norman. The theme is “Blessed are the Peacemakers.” The cost is $59 if mailed or registered online by February 6. Starting Feb. 7, the cost will be $69. For more information visit catholicmen.net.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the service will be "You are the Light," based on Matthew 5:13-20, at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. and will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. St. Stephen's UMC's Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for more information
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Chris Taylor will talk about "Authority."
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
Sunday, the sermon will be "Who Are We?" based on Matthew 5:13-20. Divine services will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and Sunday school will be at 9:15 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service will be livestreamed online at tlcnorman.org
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Christ-Facing," from Numbers 2:1-34, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school classes will be at 9:30.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Fr. Summerville will preach "Jesus, the Light of the World," from Matthew 5:13-20, during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Christian Education will be at 10. The Men's Breakfast & Bible Study is Saturday at 8:00 a.m. A new Crafting Group will meet 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Women's Group will meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday .
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will oversee the monthly Celebration of the Lord's Supper
— Area Churches
