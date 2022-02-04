First Christian Church
On the fifth Sunday after Epiphany, Rev. David Spain will preach “Faith as Remodeling (try again),” from Jeremiah 1:4-10 and Luke 4:14-30, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school classes begin at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, guest minister Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will preach “Who Gets Called?,” from Mark 1:16-20 during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Steve Davis will lead worship. Pianist Neil Whyte will provide special music. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Following worship service, a congregational meeting will be hosrted to take action on bylaws changes and the search committee’s recommendation for a new pastor. All members are encouraged to attend.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, the worship series "Leaving Home" will continue during in-person and online worship at 10:30 a.m. at 555 S. University Blvd. The church is collecting hygiene and pantry donations for Food and Shelter. Visit fpcnorman.org for online worship.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jillian Mitchell will preach "Woman at the Well," from John 4:1-42, during worship at 10:30 a.m. for Baptist Women in Ministry Month of Preaching. There will be a baby dedication. The service will be aired on Facebook Live. Residents are encouraged to wear surgical, N95 or KN95 masks while in the building. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Lepak at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel's confessional. The church will host a garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Stanley Rother Building, 425 N. Porter Ave., sponsored by the Women's Club. Profits will support the Golden Agers and the Peace and Justice group. The church will host Bingo at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 in the gym. Residents can enter to win the grand prize. Games are $5 and blackouts are $1. Knights of Columbus will serve food for $5 at 6:15 p.m. The Knights Breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 13 in the Metter Room. Prices are reasonable. St. Joseph's Peace and Justice Group invites residents to share commitments to stewardship and sustainability. Ccall 226-6387 or email olivia.biddick@gmail.com. Applications are due by Feb. 15. An annual pro-life rally will be at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Oklahoma State Capitol, with Kay James as the speaker. Advocates will begin handing out roses at 9:30 a.m. An Encounter with God’s Call weekend will be from Feb. 26-28 at Conception Seminary College for young men discerning the priesthood. The weekend is free. For more information, visit ewgc.org. Contact Fr. John Herrera at 709-2758.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday's service will be "All the Fish," from Luke 5:1-11, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Rusty Springer will be the guest speaker.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the fifth Sunday after the Epiphany, the sermon will be “Follow Jesus as a Fisher of Men," from Luke 5:1-11, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Sunday School and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 service will be streamed on YouTube (type in "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK").
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach "Experiencing the Love of God," from Romans 8:12-17, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Cody Wampler will lead the Sunday School lesson “Covenant Theology” at 9:45. The children's catechism class will be led by Dr. Ryan Bisel. Youth Sunday school will be led by Jeanne McClish. Parking is on Elm Avenue. Worship will available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach "Fishing for People," from Luke 5:1-11, during holy communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Breakfast, in-person Sunday School and most group meetings are suspended this month. The church office weekday hours have been shortened to 8 a.m. to noon. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks. The service will be available in the afternoon on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. Clean foodservice or packaging foam may be left in the large outdoor box by the Styro-Station door. Enter from the parking lot on College behind the church, 914 Elm Ave. A Ladies' Get-Together will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the fellowship hall. "Our Disappearing Darkness," a look at light pollution and its effects, will be the GREENSpeak program at 7 p.m. Thursday in the fellowship hal, presented by Bob Bohley, a National Park Service master astronomy volunteer. Everyone is welcome.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will oversee monthly celebration of the Lord's Supper at the afternoon service.
