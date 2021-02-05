Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continues the sermon series "Activate," from 2 Peter 1:5-7, during worship at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at the church's YouTube channel. There are no Bible classes. For more information, visit alameda.church/reopening. D-School is available at 7 p.m. Mondays virtually on the church's Facebook page or YouTube channel. The course is eight weeks long. Each lesson will be available later at alameda.church. The church is starting “Heart Holds” in their children and youth ministries. There will be a monthly lesson to learn. All families are invited to participate in these monthly challenges. This month, the Heart Hold is to learn and memorize the New Testament Bible books. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. A weekly live Bible study led by Tugman is available on the church's Facebook page at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, with the topic “Encouragement for the Weary.” For more information, visit alameda.church.
CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will begin the four-week series “Messy Living: The Art of Loving Well” during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available online at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Baptist Church
Sunday, Dr. Wade Smith will continue the sermon series "Devoted" with the sermon "A Functioning Member," from Romans 12:5-6, during worship at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary and online.
First Christian Church
On the fifth Sunday after Epiphany, Rev. David Spain will preach "God Does, We Respond," from Psalm 147:1-11, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, worship will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. on the church's Facebook page, facebook.com/normanucc.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach "Jonah Preaches and the Ninevites Repent: Jonah Sermon Series for Children and Adults," from Jonah 3:1-10, during worship at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The church will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday for Walk-A-Mole. Please wear masks. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "Hope and Renewal," from Isaiah 40:21-31, during worship at 10:50 a.m. The service will be livestreamed at 11 z.m. on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. In-person services are open at limited capacity. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, the guest speaker will be Jared Mackey, from Stillwater.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the fifth Sunday after the Epiphany, the sermon will be "That is Why He Came," from Mark 1:29-39. It is also International Lutheran Hour Ministry Sunday. Sunday Divine Services of Holy Communion are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 a.m. service can be live-streamed online by searching for "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK" on YouTube. Bible Class and Sunday School will be at 9:15. The Saturday Divine Service of Communion will be at 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Presybterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul's Epistle to the Romans with “Simul Justis Et Peccator," from Romans 1:16-17, at 10:30 a.m. at 428 W. Lindsey St. Parking is on Elm Avenue. Worship is available online at trinitynorman.com, the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville's sermon will be from Mark 1:29-39, amplifying how our healing by Christ frees us for service to others, during the online Service of the Word available on YouTube at "University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media." A men's breakfast and Bible study will be at 8 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall, with each person bringing his own breakfast. Communion is offered Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. in the gathering area by church offices. The Styro-Station is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for intake of clean styrofoam for recycling. Bring Your Own Bible Zoom discussion of the upcoming Sunday's Gospel lesson is from 5 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday. All links for Zoom meetings can be received by calling the church office at 321-1584.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will oversee monthly celebration of the Lord's Supper at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
