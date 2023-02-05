Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Triangulum is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue, 4500 24th Ave. He is neutered, microchipped and current on vaccines.
He loves to play, is house trained, tolerates crates and knows how to walk on a leash. He loves playing with other dogs and is friendly with cats and children.
He is heartworm negative and is available for adoption at Second Chance from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Blaze, 1, a 10-pound male, neutered Australian Shepherd, is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare, 3428 Jenkins Ave. He enjoys playing outside.
He is available for adoption at the shelter during operating hours. His pet ID is 24692.
— Submitted Content
