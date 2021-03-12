Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Minister Rusty Tugman will begin the sermon series "On the Road” with the lesson “House Call,” from Luke 10:38-42, during worship at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. The 8:30 service will be livestreamed on the church's YouTube channel. For more information, visit alameda.church/reopening. D-School, an eight-week course led by Tugman, is hosted virtually at 7 p.m. Mondays on Alameda’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. Lessons also are available at alameda.church. The church is hosting “Heart Holds” in its children and youth ministries. Heart Holds are basic teachings that every Christian should be able to refer to at any time. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. This month's Heart Hold is to read through the book of Luke. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. A weekly Bible study led by Tugman will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom. "Called & Sent: The Vital Role of the Church" is an eight-week journey through Paul's letters in the New Testament to learn what it means to be the church in today's world. The one-time series will not be recorded. Residents can ign up at alameda.church/called-and-sent to receive a Zoom link and meeting code. For more information, visit alameda.church.
CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will begin the four-week series “Who’s That Man?: Reimagining Jesus” by looking at Jesus’ role of prophet during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. or online at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, worship will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. on the church's Facebook page, facebook.com/normanucc.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach "Impatience Bites," from Numbers 21:4-9, during in-person worship at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Residents are asked to RSVP at sheri@northhavenchurch.net, due to limited seating. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "Snakebites," from Numbers 21:4-9, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. The 10:50 a.m. service will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Craig Hayes will look at togetherness and unity as the pattern of the New Testament church.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul's Epistle to the Romans with the sermon “How to Become a Fool," from Romans 1:18-32, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On the fourth Sunday in Lent, Pr. Summerville will preach "God did for us what we could not do for ourselves," from John 3:14-21 and Ephesians 2:1-10, during worship on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. Holy Communion will be offered from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the church lobby, with social distancing and masking protocols observed, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the gathering area of the education wing. The sanctuary will be open Sundays for private prayer. The Wednesday Lenten vespers service will be on the ULCSC YouTube page. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to recycle clean styrofoam. All links for Zoom meetings may be secured by calling the church office at 321-1584.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will continue a sermon series from Romans 12 at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
