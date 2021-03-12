Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.