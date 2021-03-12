Trinity Lutheran Church
On the Fourth Sunday in Lent, the sermon will be "The Gospel in a Nutshell," from John 3:14-21. The Saturday Divine Service of Communion is at 7:30 p.m. Sunday Divine Services of Holy Communion in the sanctuary are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 service can be livestreamed online on the "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK" YouTube channel. The Lenten Vespers Service will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with the theme "Return from Denial." A soup supper will be at 6:30 p.m.
