Marriages
The following marriage recently were filed in Cleveland County District Court:
• Oscar I. Arambula Pulido, 32, Norman, and Reyna Isabel Rebeles Ramirez, 27, Norman
• Joe Dale Tibbs, 53, Ardmore, and Maria Teresa Trevizo Valdez, 45, Lone Grove
• Daniel Jesus Molina, 52, Cooper City, and Cindy Melissa Rincon Sandoval, 33, Cooper City
• Ryan Matthew Olson, 32, Yukon, and Kristin Joy Redpath, 42, Yukon
• Darren Kyle Thompson, 45, Lexington, and Jolene Jean Vazquez, 41, Lexington
• Benjamin Jay Jefferson Bryant, 20, Norman, and Hannah Diane Butler, 21, Noble
• Brandon DAle Lee, 40, Blanchard, and Candice Rose Hoffman, 29, Blanchard
• Malik Jakeel Owens, 24, Norman, and Shaieyane Sharee Stephens, 21, Norman
• Corey Robert White, 31, Norman, and Joanna Lynn Rooks, 35, Norman
• Nathalie Ann Hamilton, 25, Moore, and Shianna Renae Kinnett, 22, Moore
• Alfredo Becerril Corral, 24, Lawton, and Morgan Ann Eskhoff, 24, Lawton
• Jayce Tyler Moore, 23, Oklahoma City, and Kayleigh Anne Malone Clement, 23, Oklahoma City
• Dillon Michael Boatright, 23, Norman, and Cheyanne Viola Peden, 21, Norman
• Joshua Alexander Powell, 29, Moore, and Morgan Ann Wilson, 22, Moore
• Hunter Clark Everett, 22, Norman, and Sadie Nicole Mason, 24, Norman
• William Sidney Burkett, 57, Piedmont, and Jennifer Lee Richards, 43, Piedmont
• Christopher Joe Hill, 44, Raleigh, and Elizabeth Anne Newbrough, 38, Raleigh
Divorces
The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:
• Julie Nicole Nickel vs. James Edward Nickel
• Lisa Kat Waters vs. Lindy Bergh Waters Jr.
• Aimee Hazel vs. Aaron Hazel
• Timothy S. Edwards vs. Madeline Sims
• Amanda Leigh Burris vs. Kyle Ewing Burris
• Bailee J. Shepherd vs. Cody E. Shepherd
• Joy Cornelius vs. Greg Cornelius
• Sherri B. Cole vs. Stephen C. Cole
• Hillary L. Hawkins vs. Paul A. Hawkins
• Ashley Nicole Looper vs. Cody Wayne Looper
• Rachel Elizabeth Cole vs. Dylan Joseph Cole
• Tracy Stephan vs. Justin T. Stephan
• John H. Bailey Jr. vs. Melinda C. Bailey
• Ingrid Claribel Penate vs. Oscar Antonio Penate
— Cleveland County District Court
