Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Burnt Orange is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue! He is fixed, microchipped and current on vaccines. He approximately 3 months old and very eager to learn. Second Chance has a plethora of other puppies as well that are waiting to find their forever home.
For more information, email normansecondchance@gmail.com, call 405-321-1915 or stop by from 12 to 5 p.m., Wed. through Sun at 4500 24th Ave NW.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Abby, 6 months, is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave. Abby currently weighs 21 lbs and is looking for a family to play with and maybe even a yard where she can lay and watch the birds. She's available for adoption at the shelter during operating hours.
Wendy's pet ID is 25239.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.