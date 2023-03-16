Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Light rain in the morning...becoming heavy at times in thunderstorms for the afternoon. Becoming windy. High 64F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy this evening becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.