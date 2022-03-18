First Christian Church
On the third Sunday in Lent, Rev. David Spain will preach “The Sin of Indignant Piety,” from Luke 13:1-9, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school classes begin at 9 and 9:30. Vespers service will be at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the chapel, with Spain offering the evening homily.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will preach “When Bad Things Happen to All Sorts of People,” from Luke 13:1-9, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Tom Schott will lead worship, and pianist Neil Whyte will provide special music. Masks and social distancing are required. Worship will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Meyers will lead a six-week book discussion at 3 p.m., featuring “After Jesus Before Christianity: A Historical Exploration of the First Two Centuries of Jesus Movements." To attend, email uccnorman@gmail.com. Residents can bring clean food service and packing styrofoam for recycling to church each Sunday. For more information, visit normanucc.org or @normanucc on Facebook. To contribute, text GIVE to 405-433-7759 or mail checks to 601 24th Ave. SW, Norman, OK 73069.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans' sermon will be " You Are Worthy," during in-person worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach "Peter's Denial," from John 18:12-27, during worship at 10:30 a.m. The choir will sing "Jesus Is My Song of Grace" by Joseph Martin. Visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the third Sunday of Lent, the church will celebrate masses with Father Lepak at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. Lent confessions times are In at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 10:30 a.m. Friday in the chapel and 3 p.m. Saturday in the church. No mass and confessions are scheduled Tuesday. All are invited to celebrate the Solemnity of St. Joseph with a mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the church, followed by a procession to the gym in the parish center for a potluck feast. The church will host Stations of the Cross at 6:30 p.m. every Friday in the church in English and 7:15 in Spanish. All are welcome. The church is accepting furniture, household items, small appliances, clothing/shoes, linens, lawn equipment for the next garage sale, set from 8 a.m. to noon April 2, with St. Vincent de Paul receiving profits. Call Rita Ille at 321-1376 to schedule appointments for delivery of items to the Blessed Stanley Rother Building. The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa have launched the Oklahoma Catholic Native Schools Project. To contribute, email info@oknativeschoolsproject.org. Learn more at archokc.org/oknativeschoolsproject. Archbishop Coakley and priests of the archdiocese will host synod discernment sessions. The next sessions are Sunday in Oklahoma City in Vietnamese and March 29 at the CPC in Spanish. Find more information, visit archokc.org/synod.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "Change," from Luke 13:1-19, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Bruce Kessler will preach "I Press On!"
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the third Sunday in Lent, the sermon will be "How We Handle Disaster," from Luke 13:1-9, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 a.m. service will be streamed online on YouTube (search "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15. The fourth Lenten vespers service will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, preceded by a soup supper at 6:30 and featuring the sermon "You Died to Ransom Me."
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On the third Sunday in Lent, Pr. Summerville will preach from Luke 13:1-9 during services with Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. Fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30, followed by Christian education at 10. Each Wednesday in Lent, evening worship will begin at 6 p.m. The church is collecting canned and dry packaged food for Food and Shelter. Clean food service and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave. All are invited.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will continue a sermon series from Romans 12 at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches