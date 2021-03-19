Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the sermon series "On the Road” with “Another House Call,” from Luke 19:1-18, during worship at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. The 8:30 service will be livestreamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. For more information, visit alameda.church/reopening. Alameda is doing “Heart Holds” in their children and youth ministries. Heart Holds are basic teachings. There will be a monthly Heart Hold to learn, and at the end of the month, those who have learned the teaching will get a button. All families are invited to participate. In March, the Heart Hold is to read through the book of Luke. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. A weekly Bible study led by Tugman will be at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom. "Called & Sent: The Vital Role of the Church" is an eight-week journey through Paul's letters in the New Testament to learn what it means to be the church in today's world. The series won't be recorded and available after the class. Sign up at alameda.church/called-and-sent to receive the Zoom link and meeting code. For more information, visit alameda.church.
CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will continue the series “Who’s That Man?: Reimagining Jesus” by looking at Jesus’ role of prophet during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available online at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Christian Church
On the fifth Sunday in Lent, Rev. David Spain will preach "What Is Written?" from Jeremiah 31:31-34 during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach "Learning Obedience Through Suffering," from Jeremiah 31:31-34 and Hebrews 5:5-10, during worship at 11 a.m. as Masks are required. RSVP at sheri@northhavenchurch.net or 321-8170. The service will be broadcast on Facebook Live. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Mark Woody’s sermon will be “Purpose.”
St. Stephen's United Methodist Church
Sunday, the sermon will be "Something New," from Jeremiah 31:31-34, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. In-person services are open at limited capacity. The 10:50 service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the ffth Sunday in Lent, the sermon will be "Jesus Came to Serve," from Mark 10:35-45, during Divine Services of Holy Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 service can be livestreamed on the "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK" YouTube channel. The Saturday Divine Service of Communion is at 7:30 p.m. The Lenten Vespers Service is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with the theme "Return to the Kingdom of God." A soup supper will be at 6:30 p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Pastor, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul's Epistle to the Romans with the sermon “The Scariest Verses in the Bible," from Romans 2:1-16, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On the fifth Sunday in Lent, the online Holy Communion worship service will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. Pr. Summerville will preach "We die to sin, and Christ raises us to bear fruit," from John 12:20-33. Holy Communion will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Sundays in the church lobby, with social distancing and masking protocols observed, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays in the gathering area of the education wing. The sanctuary will be open Sunday mornings for private prayer. The Wednesday Lenten vespers service will be on the ULCSC YouTube page. The Styro-Station is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to recycle clean styrofoam. All links for Zoom meetings may be secured by calling the church office at 321-1584.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach "The Grace of God," from 1 Corinthians 15:10, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
