Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Sparky is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue! He is neutered, microchipped and current on vaccines.
Sparky is energetic and loves to play and chew on toys. He is great around other dogs, cats, horses and even chickens. He is potty trained, although he is a puppy so he needs to be taken outside a few minutes after each feeding.
Sparky will be available for adoption during the Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Event from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 3, 4 and 5th at the OKC International Auto Show (3101 Gordon Cooper Blvd., Oklahoma City, 73107). For more information check Second Chance Animal Rescue's Facebook page.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Wendy, 1, an 18 pound border collie mix, is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave. Wendy loves cuddles and learning new tricks. She's available for adoption at the shelter during operating hours.
Wendy's pet ID is 25542
— Submitted Content
