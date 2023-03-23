Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Electric Lime, a 2 month old female, is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Sanctuary. She is eager to learn, smart as a whip and will bring laughter and light that perfect forever family.
All of their adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age appropriate vaccines and are current on all flea, tick and heartworm prevention. For more information, email normansecondchance@gmail.com, call 405-321-1915 or stop by from 12 to 5 p.m., Wed. through Sun at 4500 24th Ave NW.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Buddy, a 50 lb male pit bull terrier, is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave. Buddy is four years old and likes walking and being a lap dog. He is house also house trained. Buddy is available for adoption at the shelter during operating hours.
Buddy's pet ID is 24659.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.