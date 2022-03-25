First Christian Church
On the fourth Sunday in Lent, Rev. David Spain will preach “The Sin of Indifferent Individualism,” from Luke 15:1-3, 11-32, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school classes will be at 9 and 9:30 a.m. Vespers service will be at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the chapel, with Rev. Spain offering the evening homily.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will preach “The Father Who Loves Like a Mother,” from Luke 15:11-32, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Louise Whitaker will lead worship, and pianist Neil Whyte will provide special music. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Meyers will lead a six-week book discussion at 3 p.m., which began March 6, featuring “After Jesus Before Christianity: A Historical Exploration of the First Two Centuries of Jesus Movements." To attend, email uccnorman@gmail.com. The church is accepting clean food service and packing styrofoam for recycling each Sunday. Visit normanucc.org or on Facebook: @normanucc. To contribute, text GIVE to 433-7759 or mail checks to 601 24th Ave. SW, Norman, OK 73069. Masks are encouraged.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans' sermon will be "Prodigal Grace," during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach "Jesus and Pilate," from John 18:28-40, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available on Facebook Live. Visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the fourth Sunday of Lent, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Lepak at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. Lent confessions times are at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday in the chapel and 3 p.m. Saturday in the church. The church will host Stations of the Cross every Friday at 6:30 p.m. in English and 7:15 in Spanish. Everyone is welcome. Eucharistic Adoration and Reconciliation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the adoration chapel, 421 E. Acres St. Two priests will be available to hear confessions throughout the hour. Eucharistic Adoration is the placing of one's self in the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ in the Blessed Sacrament. The church is accepting furniture, household items, small appliances, clothing, shoes, linens and lawn equipment for a garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon April 2. St. Vincent de Paul will receive profits from the sale. Call Rita Ille at 321-1376 for scheduling appointments for item delivery to the Blessed Stanley Rother Building. The Monks’ Marketplace at St. Gregory’s Abbey in Shawnee sells high-quality Mission Monks Beef by the cut. Store hours are from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, located below the clock tower north of the Abbey Church. Archbishop Coakley encourages all clergy and lay people to spend time studying his latest pastoral letter, “Go Make Disciples! Building a Culture of Conversion and Discipleship for the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City,” with the help of new study guides in English and Spanish, available at archokc.org/vision2030.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday's service will be "Difficult," from Luke 15:1-3, 11-32, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Craig Hayes will talk about "Valuing Relationships."
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the fourth Sunday in Lent, the sermon will be "The Two Sons," from Luke 15:1-3, 11-32, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday School and Bible class will be at 9:15. The 10:30 a.m. service will be streamed online on YouTube (search for "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). The fifth Lenten vespers service will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, preceded by a soup supper at 6:30, with the sermon "Bind Me to You."
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On the fourth Sunday in Lent, Pr. Summerville will preach "The Extravagant Father," from Luke 15:1-3, 11-32, during worship with Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30. Christian education will be at 10 a.m. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. The church will host its semi-annual blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Next week's "Wednesdays in Lent" will be at 6 p.m., featuring a prayer service for peace in Ukraine. Everyone is invited to participate in praying for an end to the hostilities and for those who are suffering. Clean foodservice and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach "A Christ-focused Mind Yields Perfect Peace," from Isaiah 26:3, 4, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches