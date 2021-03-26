Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will conclude the sermon series "On the Road” with “Another House Call,” from Luke 19:28-44, during worship at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. The 8:30 service will be available live on the church's YouTube channel. For more information, visit alameda.church/reopening. Alameda is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in their children and youth ministries. There will be a monthly Heart Hold to learn each month, and those who have learned the teaching will get a button for that Heart Hold. All families are invited to participate. In March, the Heart Hold is to read through Luke. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. Tugman is leading a weekly Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom. "Called & Sent: The Vital Role of the Church" is an eight-week journey through Paul's letters in the New Testament. The series won't be available after the class. Sign up at alameda.church/called-and-sent to receive the Zoom link and meeting code. For more information, visit alameda.church.
CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will continue the series“Who’s That Man?: Reimagining Jesus” by looking at Jesus’ role of prophet during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, worship will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. on the church's Facebook page, facebook.com/normanucc.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will bring the Passion Sunday message "The Passion," from Mark 15:1-39, during worship at 11 a.m. People wishing to attend in person must RSVP at sheri@northhavenchurch.net or 321-8170. The service will be broadcast on Facebook Live. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday morning's sermon will be "Second Chances," from Mark 14: 53-72, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be ivestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. In-person services are open at limited capacity. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Clyde Woody’s sermon will be “Financing the Church."
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
The sermon for Palm Sunday will be "Hosanna and Crucify," from Mark 11:1-11 and Mark 15:1-47. The Saturday Divine Service of Communion will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday Divine Services of Holy Communion are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 a.m. service can be live-streamed online on the "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK" YouTube channel. A Maundy Thursday Communion Service will be at 7:30 p.m. April 1. Good Friday services will be at 9 a.m., noon, 3 and 7:30 p.m. April 2.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul's Epistle to the Romans with the sermon “The House of Cards that is Religion without Christ," from Romans 2:17-29, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Palm Sunday will be celebrated via worship on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. Holy Communion will be served Sunday from 11 to 11:45 a.m. in the church lobby, with social distancing and masking protocols observed. Palms may be received as people leave. Communion is available Wednesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the gathering area of the education wing. Holy Week worship will be online, with Deacon Donna Summerville preaching Maundy Thursday. A Good Friday service will feature a sermon by Pr. Steven Little. The Styro-Station is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to recycle clean styrofoam. All links for Zoom meetings may be secured by calling the church office at 321-1584.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach another sermon from the Romans 12 sermon series at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
