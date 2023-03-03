First Christian Church
Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “Tempted to Negate,” from John 3: 1-17., during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school will be at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D. will preach “Is God Dead?” from Acts 17:22-31, during worship at 4 p.m. Marilyn Rosfeld will provide special music. At 3 p.m., Dr. Meyers will continue to lead book study of Harvey Cox’s “The Future of Faith.” Worship is in person at 601 24th Ave. S.W. or on YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will preach during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m. Childcare will be provided. Men’s Bible Study will be at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Dinner will be provided at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by a Lenten video and discussion series at 6 p.m. and a women’s book study at 6:30 p.m.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Pastor Stephen Lashley will preach “Amazing Grace-Grace in the World,” from John 3: 1-17, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. The latter service will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach “How Do We Begin Again?” from John 3:1-17, during worship at 10:55 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “Laborers in the Vineyard,” from Matthew 20:1-16., during worship at 10:30 a.m. at their new location, 1100 W. Main St., Suite 120. For more information visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate masses in English with Father Irwin at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and Father Dominik at 8:30 a.m. and in Spanish with Father Miller at 1:00 p.m. All daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the Chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions will be at 3 p.m. on Saturdays in the main Church, 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Fridays in the chapel’s confessional.
St. Joseph will celebrate the Stations of the Cross every Friday in the Chapel at 6:30 p.m. in English and 7:15 p.m. in Spanish. The Lenten Penance Rite will be at 6 p.m. on March 16th in the Church.
You are invited to celebrate the Solemnity of St. Joseph with a bilingual mass at 11 a.m. on March 19th in the Church.
The next Encounter with God’s Call is March 25-27 at Conception Seminary College. The weekend provides an opportunity to discern the call to priesthood and learn about college seminary life. Visit ewgc.org for more information.
Register now for “A Day of Silence at the Abbey — Preparing for Easter” to be held on April 1st at St. Gregory’s Abbey in Shawnee. To register by phone, call 405.878.5656 or e-mail retreats@monksok.org.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, services will be “Leaving Your Comforts,” from Genesis 12: 1-4a. Services will be at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. and will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Bruce Kessler will be ask the question, “How is my heart?”.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
Sunday, worship will be “The Son of Man is Lifted Up,” from John 3:1-17, at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 service will be livestreamed at tlcnorman.org. Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15 a.m. The third Lenten Vespers service will be at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, preceded by a soup supper at 6:30 p.m. The sermon will be “The Shepherd Dies for Sheep.”
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Pastor William Franks will oversee our monthly celebration of the Lord’s Supper at our afternoon service.
Area Churches
