First Christian Church
Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “Who Is This?” from Matthew 21:1-11, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school will be at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman (UCC)
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers will preach, “Holy Week: History or Liturgy?” from Mark 1:1-11, during worship at 4 p.m., at 601 24th Ave. SW or on YouTube. Emily Stanfill will provide special clarinet music.
First Presbyterian Church
Holy Week Schedule: Palm Sunday (April 2), worship will be at 10:30 a.m. followed by a picnic at 11:45 and the “Festival of Spirituals” at 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday (April 6), come and go worship will be between 5 and 6 p.m, followed by traditional worship at 7. Good Friday (April 7), worship will be at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday (April 9), Easter breads will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Pastor Stephen Lashley will preach “Amazing Grace-Unexpected Grace,” from Matthew 21:1-11, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday School will be at 10 a.m.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach “Where Are You Headed?” during worship at 10:55 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
Morning Star Spiritual Living
Sunday, guest speaker Chinyelu Kunz, who was born and mostly raised in Nigeria and runs the We Nurture Collective, will share her belief that young children bring messages from heaven all the time and that slowing life down and listening, rather than talking, allows those messages to he heard. For more information visit morningstarcenter.org.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Tapper will bring the message “Parodies of Power,” from Matthew 21:1-11 and Matthew 27:32-37, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Good Friday service will be at 7 p.m. on April 7th, where the choir will present “God So Loved the World,” by Lloyd Larson. For more information visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Palm Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Dominik at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. Daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday, Monday and Thursday. Confession will be offered at 3 p.m. on Saturdays in the main Church, 11 a.m. on Tuesday, 7 a.m. on Thursday, 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. on Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. The schedule for Holy week is as follows: Holy Thursday services will be at 7 p.m. in the Church. On Good Friday, stations of the cross will be at 3 p.m. in the Chapel and Confessions will be at 10:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The celebration of the Lord’s passion will be at 7 p.m. in the main church. Easter Vigil Mass will be at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and Easter Sunday Masses will be at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, worship will be “Stumbling,” from Matthew 21:1-11; 26:14-27:24, at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. and will be livestreamed at 11a.m. on the church’s Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Jordan Winslow will be talking about “Serving Like Jesus”.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Sunday, worship be will centered on “The Palms and The Thorns,” from John chapter 12 and Matthew chapters 26, 27, at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 service will be livestreamed at tlcnorman.org. Sunday school and bible classes will be at 9:15 a.m. Holy Week services will be as follows: Maundy Thursday (April 6), services will be at 7:30 p.m., Good Friday (April 7) services will be at 9 a.m., 12 p.m.,3 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., Saturday Vigil (April 8) services willbe at 7:30 p.m. and Easter Sunday (April 9) services will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m., with a breakfast between 8:30 and 10.
