Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “Real Life Theology: The Gospel Precisely” during morning worship at 10 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on the church's YouTube channel. Bible classes begin at 9. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, this year. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. The Heart Hold this month is to read John in the New Testament. Visit alameda.church/heart-holds. Celebrate Recovery meets every Tuesday night, with large group at 6:30 and small groups at 7:30. On Wednesdays, Early Service for the Classics group will meet at 5 p.m., youth students will meet at 6:30 and the adults will watch the series “The Chosen” at 6:30. There are no kids’ classes, but kids are welcome to join their parents. For more information, visit alameda.church.
First Christian Church
On the first Sunday in Lent, Rev. David Spain will preach “The Sin of Indulgent Exceptionalism,” from Luke 4:1-13, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school classes will be at 9 and 9:30. Rev. Dr. Lisa Davison will present “Reading the Hebrew Bible with Integrity: Preventing Christian Anti-Semitism and Supersessionism," at 4:30 p.m. for the church’s Ventures program in the fellowship hall.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will preach “That’s Why They Call It Temptation” from Luke 4:1-13, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Louise Whitaker will lead worship, and pianist Neil Whyte will provide special music. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. The church is part of Churches Caring for Creation and invites residents to bring clean food service and packaging foam each Sunday, which will be delivered to University Lutheran Church for recycling. Meyers will lead a six-week book discussion beginning Sunday focusing on “After Jesus Before Christianity: A Historical Exploration of the First Two Centuries of Jesus Movements." To attend, email uccnorman@gmail.com. For more information, visit normanucc.org or @normanucc on Facebook.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans' sermon will be "Even in the Desert" during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach "Jesus Raises Lazarus," from John 11:1-44, during worship at 10:30 a.m. The choir will sing "I am the Resurrection" by Patti Drennan, with Emily Miller as soloist. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the first Sunday of Lent, the church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The lent confessions times at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, at 5 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. in the chapel and at 3 p.m. Saturday in the church. The church will have Stations of the Cross at 6:30 p.m. Fridays in English at 7:15 in Spanish in the church. On Wednesday, all Catholic residents are invited to attend the Penance Rite at 6 p.m. in the church. In the Father’s Footsteps, the Catholic men’s conference, will be from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 12 at the Embassy Suites and Conference Center, 2501 Conference Drive in Norman. Adult cost is $69, college students is $39 and high school students is $29. Speakers are Msgr. James Shea, Brian Greenfield, Marcellino D’Ambrosio and Steve Ray. Register at catholicmen.net. The church will host the Solemnity of St. Joseph with a mass at 10:30 a.m. March 19 in the church. The archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the diocese of Tulsa have launched the Oklahoma Catholic Native Schools Project to better understand the history, educational value and experiences of native students in Oklahoma Catholic boarding schools from 1880 to 1965. To contribute, email info@oknativeschoolsproject.org. Visit archokc.org/oknativeschoolsproject.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday's service will be "Fears," from Luke 4:1-13, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Mike Hall will talk about "Taking Care of Details."
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the first Sunday in Lent, the sermon will be “Jesus — the Second Adam," from Luke 4:1-13, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Sunday school and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 a.m. service will be streamed online on YouTube (type in "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). On Wednesday, the church will host the Second Lenten Vespers Service at 7:30 p.m., preceded by the Soup Supper at 6:30. The sermon will be "We All Must Make Confession."
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul's Epistle to the Romans with the sermon "Who Is the Giver of All Things?" from Romans 8:31-32, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship is available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or won the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. Cody Wampler will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Covenant Theology” at 9:45. Dr. Ryan Bisel will lead the children's catechism class. Jeanne McClish will lead youth Sunday school. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church & Student Center
On the first Sunday in Lent, Pr. Summerville will preach "Jesus' temptation in the wilderness" during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with holy communion. Sunday school classes will resum at 10 with lessons about "Walking on Water." A fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30. Masks are optional for those who are vaccinated. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. The Men's Prayer Breakfast will be at 8 a.m. Saturday. Each Wednesday in Lent, evening worship will begin at 6 p.m. Clean foodservice and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station during regular weekday office hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will oversee monthly celebration of the Lord's Supper at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches