Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will conclude the sermon series "Real Life Theology: The Gospel Precisely" during worship at 10 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on the church's YouTube channel. Bible classes will meet at 9. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in children and youth ministries, but all ages can participate. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. April's Heart Hold is to read several prophecies in the Old Testament that have been fulfilled through Jesus. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. On Wednesdays, the church is offering Early Service for the Classics group at 5 p.m. in Room 186. The youth group for middle and high school students will meet at 6:30 in the gym. A class in the auditorium is watching “The Chosen” series. There are no children’s classes, but children can join their parents in the auditorium. The church will have an Easter celebration at 4 p.m. April 10, including hot dogs and chips, crafts, a scavenger hunt, Easter story stations and a take-home egg hunt. The church will celebrate Easter with a light breakfast and fellowship at 9 a.m. April 17 and worship at 10. For more information, visit alameda.church.
First Christian Church
On the fifth Sunday in Lent and Youth Sunday, the youth will preach “Love,” from Matthew 11:28-30 and 1 John 4:20-21, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church classes begin at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will preach “Paul Was Not a Christian,” from Acts 9:1-6, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Neil Whyte will provide special music. Worship will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. At 3 p.m., Meyers will lead a book discussion featuring “After Jesus Before Christianity: A Historical Exploration of the First Two Centuries of Jesus Movements.” The church is accepting clean food service and packing styrofoam for recycling each Sunday. A church walk team for the Norman Pride Parade in downtown Norman in May is being formed. Visit normanucc.org or @normanucc on Facebook. To contribute, text GIVE to 433-7759 or mail checks to 601 24th Ave. SW, Norman, OK 73069. Masks are encouraged.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans' sermon will be "Brazen Acts of Beauty" during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Join us for worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jakob Topper continues in the Gospel of John with the message "Jesus Condemned" from John 19:1-16a. For more information about NorthHaven, visit our website at www.northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the fifth Sunday of Lent, the church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. Lent confessions times are at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday in the chapel and 3 p.m. Saturday in the church. The church will host Stations of the Cross at 6:30 p.m. every Friday in English and 7:15 p.m. in Spanish. All are welcome. No daily masses and confessions are scheduled Thursday. The church is having a garage sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Blessed Stanley Rother Building, with Saint Vincent de Paul receiving profits. The Peace and Justice "Caring of creation" group invites residents to participate in the Recycle Old Crayons and Dried-out Markers campaign. Throughout the month, residents can drop off these items in collection boxes at the parish center outside the gym and in Room 105.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday's service will be "Silence," from John 12:1-8, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Jordan Winslow will talk about "A Song of Ascents."
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the fifth Sunday in Lent, the sermon will be "The Cornerstone Rejected by the Builders," from Luke 20:9-20, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday School and Bible class will be at 9:15. The 10:30 service can be streamed online on YouTube (search "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). The sixth Lenten vespers service will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, preceded by a soup supper at 6:30 and featuring the sermon "Sustain Me in the Test."
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preachi through Paul's Epistle to the Romans with "More Than Conquerors," from Romans 8:35-39, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online on trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children's Sunday school. Dr. Ryan Bisel will lead youth Sunday school focusing on the Gospel of Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville's sermon will focus on Jesus' anointing for burial, from John 12:1-8, during worship with Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. A fellowship freakfast will be at 9:30 a.m., with Christian education at 10. The Men's Breakfast and Bible Study will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by an annual spring workday. A Lenten service will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Clean foodservice and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station during weekday office hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will oversee monthly celebration of the Lord's Supper at the afternoon service.
