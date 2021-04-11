Marriages

The following marriage recently were filed in Cleveland County District Court:

• Kathleen Livier Valenzuela, 29, Norman, and Kelsey Rebekah Zeltwanger, 29, Norman

• Dakota Wayne Buie, 23, Yukon, and Tyler Reese Spear, 22, Yukon

• Mason Aaron Beem, 29, Moore, and Alyssa Brooke Beadle, 26, Moore

• Stephen Craig Wray, 63, Norman, and Glenda Sue Lee, 57, Norman

• Lergis Desdin Reyes, 35, Oklahoma City, and Yoliannis Aldana Quinonez, 28, Oklahoma City

• Hayden Allen Anderson, 20, Moore, and Halee Nicole Kirk, 19, Moore

• Jacob Daniel Walkup, 23, Norman, and Kalicia Malin Henderson, 23, Norman

• Steven Jacob Marcott, 36, Norman, and Kelly Elizabeth Fields, 31, Norman

• Adam Lee Engledow, 30, Oklahoma City, and Jeanie Marie Dill, 27, Oklahoma City

• Austin Paul Coggins, 32, Blanchard, and Paige Brooke Milner, 24, Blanchard

• Justin Lee Moctezuma, 37, Oklahoma City, and Ashlee Brendan L. Yancey, 44, Oklahoma City

• Michael Tang Io Ho, 20, Oklahoma City, and Tra Dang Huong Nguyen, 19, Oklahoma City

• Aganetta Penner Harms, 25, Oklahoma City, and Megan Marie Moore, 25, Oklahoma City

• Gerald Dean White, 23, Norman, and Cassidy Ann Blankenbaker, 23, Norman

• Christian Robert Johnson, 30, Noble, and Alexa Brittany Miller, 26, Noble

• Tye Ashtyn England, 23, Purcell, and Ashley Nichole Kile, 23, Purcell

• Joel Truman Owings, 39, Moore, and Mary Alice Watkins, 27, Moore

• Lamar Tomeak Britt, 44, Norman, and Tenille Jynae Wade, 37, Norman

Divorces

The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:

• Robert Joseph Warren Jr. vs. Kayla Marie Warren

• Leslie Anne Robinson vs. Keith Allen Robinson

• Jaimie Felicies vs. Sonny Meang Felicies

• James Aaron Pullen vs. Brylana Vae Pullen

• Cindy R. Deskin vs. Christopher L. Deskin

• Leneatta Nelson vs. Stanley F. Nelson

• Ashlee Silken Swait vs. Jeremy Mark Swait

• Joseph Lee Clyburn II vs. Katie Ann Clyburn

• Breanna Sizemore vs. Brock Sizemore

• Clementina E. Christian vs. Ellis Oscar Christian

• Domonic Jean Sanchez vs. Juan Wesley Scott Sanchez

• Autumn Dawn Buss vs. Landon Garreth Buss

• Dorothy Michale-Nichole Fischer vs. Timothy Ray Reed

• Brandi Henn vs. Alexis Skye Carpenter

• Wendy Williams vs. Kurt Williams

— Cleveland County District Court

Tags

Trending Video