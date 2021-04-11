Marriages
The following marriage recently were filed in Cleveland County District Court:
• Kathleen Livier Valenzuela, 29, Norman, and Kelsey Rebekah Zeltwanger, 29, Norman
• Dakota Wayne Buie, 23, Yukon, and Tyler Reese Spear, 22, Yukon
• Mason Aaron Beem, 29, Moore, and Alyssa Brooke Beadle, 26, Moore
• Stephen Craig Wray, 63, Norman, and Glenda Sue Lee, 57, Norman
• Lergis Desdin Reyes, 35, Oklahoma City, and Yoliannis Aldana Quinonez, 28, Oklahoma City
• Hayden Allen Anderson, 20, Moore, and Halee Nicole Kirk, 19, Moore
• Jacob Daniel Walkup, 23, Norman, and Kalicia Malin Henderson, 23, Norman
• Steven Jacob Marcott, 36, Norman, and Kelly Elizabeth Fields, 31, Norman
• Adam Lee Engledow, 30, Oklahoma City, and Jeanie Marie Dill, 27, Oklahoma City
• Austin Paul Coggins, 32, Blanchard, and Paige Brooke Milner, 24, Blanchard
• Justin Lee Moctezuma, 37, Oklahoma City, and Ashlee Brendan L. Yancey, 44, Oklahoma City
• Michael Tang Io Ho, 20, Oklahoma City, and Tra Dang Huong Nguyen, 19, Oklahoma City
• Aganetta Penner Harms, 25, Oklahoma City, and Megan Marie Moore, 25, Oklahoma City
• Gerald Dean White, 23, Norman, and Cassidy Ann Blankenbaker, 23, Norman
• Christian Robert Johnson, 30, Noble, and Alexa Brittany Miller, 26, Noble
• Tye Ashtyn England, 23, Purcell, and Ashley Nichole Kile, 23, Purcell
• Joel Truman Owings, 39, Moore, and Mary Alice Watkins, 27, Moore
• Lamar Tomeak Britt, 44, Norman, and Tenille Jynae Wade, 37, Norman
Divorces
The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:
• Robert Joseph Warren Jr. vs. Kayla Marie Warren
• Leslie Anne Robinson vs. Keith Allen Robinson
• Jaimie Felicies vs. Sonny Meang Felicies
• James Aaron Pullen vs. Brylana Vae Pullen
• Cindy R. Deskin vs. Christopher L. Deskin
• Leneatta Nelson vs. Stanley F. Nelson
• Ashlee Silken Swait vs. Jeremy Mark Swait
• Joseph Lee Clyburn II vs. Katie Ann Clyburn
• Breanna Sizemore vs. Brock Sizemore
• Clementina E. Christian vs. Ellis Oscar Christian
• Domonic Jean Sanchez vs. Juan Wesley Scott Sanchez
• Autumn Dawn Buss vs. Landon Garreth Buss
• Dorothy Michale-Nichole Fischer vs. Timothy Ray Reed
• Brandi Henn vs. Alexis Skye Carpenter
• Wendy Williams vs. Kurt Williams
— Cleveland County District Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.