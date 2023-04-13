Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Astin Min is Second Chance Animal Sanctuary's pet of the week! He is the sanctuary's longest resident - he was rescued when he was 5 months old in October of 2022. He would be perfect for someone who loves to hike, walk and run. He is athletic, energetic, inquisitive and eager to learn. Although he does need a home with lots of opportunities for exercise, he is also a champion snuggler.
All adoptable pets at Second Chance are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age appropriate vaccines and are current on their flea, tick and heartworm prevention. Meet Astin Min and plenty of other potential pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday at 4500 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Junior is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare. He is a 5 month old Australian Cattle Dog! Junior is 13 lbs and growing! His coloring is red/roan. He is neutered and ready for adoption!
His Pet ID 25983.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.