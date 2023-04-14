Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, guest speaker Dr. Scot McKnight will preach “Discipleship for Dissidents Today,” during worship at 10 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Bible classes will be at 9 am. Alameda’s Celebrate Recovery will meet Tuesday evening. Midweek Bible classes for all ages will be at 5 and 6:30 p.m. on Wed. For more information visit alameda.church.
First Christian Church
Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “Have You Believed Because You Have Seen Me?” from John 20:19-29, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will also be livestreamed. Church school will be at 9 and 9:30. The church will also celebrate the sacrament of baptism.
First Congregational Church of Norman (UCC)
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers will preach “Corrupted By Love” from Matthew 13:33 at the 4 p.m. service at 601 24th Ave. S.W. or on YouTube. Child care will be provided. Following worship service, the new CARE team committee will meet, led by Steve Davis, in fellowship hall. Clean styrofoam can be brought to the church for recycling.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will preach during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school classes will be at 9:30 a.m.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Pastor Betsy Stewart-Dooley will preach “Holy Humor Sunday-Complete Joy” from 1 John 1: 1-4, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. The latter service will be ivestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school will be at 10.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will be bringing the message during worship at 10:55 a.m. in person or via livestream on YouTube.
Morning Star Center for Spiritual Living
Sunday, Jennifer Cole Wright, professor of psychology at the College of Charleston, will speak zoom. She studies, virtue, moral conviction, and tolerance, and the role they play in the effort to fight for justice and care for others. She believes everyone needs to be more active, yet grounded in humility and nurtured in compassionate awareness of love for the sacred.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will bring the message “Great Commission,” from Matthew 28:16-20, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at 1100 W. Main Street, Suite 120 across from Norman High School. For more information visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Father Dominik at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in English and Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. mass in Spanish. Join Father Irwin on Sunday, April 16th, at 3 p.m. in the main Church to pray the Chaplet of Divine Mercy and the Rosary Benediction. Daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday, Monday and Thursday. The schedule confessions will be at 3 p.m. on Saturdays in the main Church and at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, at 7 a.m. on Thursday; 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Fridays in the chapel’s confessional.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Travis Ashley will be asking “What are you willing to endure?” from 1 Peter 2:19.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Sunday, the sermon “Blessed in Believing,” from John 20:19-31 will be shared during worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 service will also be livestreamed. Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15. Visit tlcnorman.org for more information.
