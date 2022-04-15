Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will preach a sermon focusing on Easter and resurrection of Jesus Christ during worship at 10 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. the church's YouTube channel. There will be no Bible classes this week, but all are invited for a light breakfast and fellowship at 9. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in children and youth ministries, but all ages can participate. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. The church offers Early Service for the Classics group at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Room 186. The Summit Youth Ministry for middle and high school students meets at 6:30 in the gym. A class in the auditorium is watching “The Chosen” series. Children are welcome to join their parents. For more information, visit alameda.church.
First Christian Church
On Easter Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “Hope Beyond the Holding,” from John 20:1-18, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school classes will begin at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
On Easter Sunday, the church will host an Easter egg hunt for children at 3 p.m. before worship at 601 24th Ave. SW, with snacks available after the hunt. Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., pastor, will preach "Idle Tale or Idle Church?,” from Luke 24:1-12, during worship at 4. Kay Holladay will be liturgist, and Neil Whyte will provide special music. New members will be welcomed in fellowship hall after the service. Worship will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. The church is accepting clean food service and packing styrofoam for recycling on Sundays. Volunteers are being sought for the Norman Pride Festival, set for May 7 at Andrews Park, and for the Norman Pride Parade on May 8. Visit normanucc.org or @normanucc on Facebook. To contribute, text GIVE to 433-7759 or mail checks to 601 24th Ave. SW, Norman, OK 73069. Masks are encouraged.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach "An Expansive Life" during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
On Easter Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach "Resurrection," from John 20:1-18, during worship at 10 a.m. The KidsHaven Handbell Choir will play "Nothing But the Blood." The choir will sing "Alleluia! Christ is Risen" by Lloyd Larson. Bible study will be at 9. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
The schedule for Good Friday is Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m., confessions from 4 to 5:30 in the church and celebration of the Lord's Passion at 7. During Easter Vigil on Saturday, Mass will be at 8:30 p.m. On Easter Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon at 7 a.m. in English and 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. Father Irwin will lead 10:30 mass in English. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. St. Vincent de Paul is collecting Rosaries for Ukraine. Attendees may place them in a bucket at the church or chapel entrance. They must be dropped off by Sunday. Residents can join Father Irwin to pray the rosary and divine mercy chapel at 3 p.m. April 24 in the church. The Peace and Justice group is accepting old crayons and dried-out markers, which can be dropped off in the collection boxes at the Parish Center, outside the gym and in Room 105.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday's service will be "Wondering What had Happened," from Luke 24:1-12, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Travis Ashley will ask the question "Do You Believe in the Resurrection?"
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On Easter Sunday, the sermon will be "The Living One — The Lord Jesus," from Luke 24:1-12 and 1 Corinthians 15:19-26, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service will be streamed online on YouTube (search "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). Sunday School will be at 9:15. Other Holy Week services are: litany at 9 a.m. and noon, chief service at 3 p.m. and a Tenebrae service at 7:30 p.m. today; the great vigil of Easter at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and Easter services Sunday, with breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
On Resurrection Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Now that Jesus Has Risen from the Dead: Share the Vision, Have Faith, & Pay Your Taxes," from Matthew 17, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children's school. Dr. Ryan Bisel will lead the youth through the Gospel according to Mark.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Holy Week culminates with two Good Friday worship opportunities: 5 p.m. family friendly "Stations of the Cross" service followed at 7 by the solemn reading of the Passion story. The Festival of the Resurrection will be celebrated Easter morning at 8:30 and 11 with Holy Communion. Fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. The Third Friday book group will meet at noon Friday. Clean foodservice and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station during weekday office hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church, 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach "The Righteousness of God," from 2 Corinthians 5:21, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches