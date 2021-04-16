CrossPointe Church
Sunday, longtime missionary to Cote D’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast) Mike Cousineau will speak about some of the amazing work God has done in Africa.
First Christian Church
On the Third Sunday of Easter, worship . In-person worship will be at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. services, and the 10:45 service will also be livestreamed. The church will celebrate Youth Sunday, with youth leading worship during both services.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, worship will be live-streamed at 4 p.m. on the church'es Facebook page, facebook.com/normanucc.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Pastor Jakob Topper will preach "Generous Community Part 2," from Acts 3:1-10, 12-19, during worship at 11 a.m. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. For more information, visit onorthhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Saturday, Madison Abbott will present the “Baptized into Mission” lecture at 7 p.m. at the church's parish center. On the Third Sunday of Easter, Father Thomas will offer the Mass in English at 10:30 a.m., and Father Irwin will offer it in Spanish at 1 p.m. "St. Joseph Minute" videos are available every Friday on the St. Joseph Catholic Church Norman YouTube channel an on the church's Facebook page, @stjoes.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday's sermon will be "Are You Listening for the Voice?" during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be live-streamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. In-person services are open at limited capacity. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Jordan Winslow will explore “A Call To Suffer.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the Third Sunday of Easter, the sermon will be "Witnesses of the Risen Jesus," from Luke 24:36-49. The Saturday Divine Service with communion will be at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday Divine Services with communion will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Sunday school and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service will be streamed online on the "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK" YouTube channel.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, in-person worship and Holy Communion will offered at 9:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Pr. Summerville's sermon will be from Luke 24:36-48, the invitation and call to dine with the Risen Christ. The service will be available online after 1 p.m. on the University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media YouTube channel. "Churches Caring for Creation" is sponsoring a citywide Earth Day Styrofoam Collection Event from 9 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the First Presbyterian Church parking lot, 555 S. University Blvd. Clean food service and packaging foam will be recycled. The event is a "drive-thru and drop-off." All styrofoam must be marked with No. 6 in the recycling arrows symbol, be in bags or containers and be very clean. It can be any color food/beverage containers or egg cartons or packaging Styrofoam, including cooler boxes. No "peanuts" or building insulation will be accepted. Email cate46@hotmail.com for more information.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach "We Are to be God's Poetry," from Ephesians 2:10, at the afternoon service.
Area Churches
