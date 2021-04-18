Marriages
The following marriage recently were filed in Cleveland County District Court:
• Eugene Jay Schiller, 60, Norman, and Carolyn Ellen Eacret, 73, Norman
• Samuel Westley Gould, 20, Norman, and Kendra Raelin Russell, 20, Norman
• Layne Cade Graham, 24, Eucha, and Reagan Hope Covalt, 22, Eucha
• Ronaldo Hernandez Trejo, 23, Del City, and Diana Cristal De Leon, 23, Del City
• Paul McKinley Gordon, 50, Oklahoma City, and Whitney Danielle Tullos, 32, Oklahoma City
• Cameron Bailey Ramos, 23, Guthrie, and Rebecca Dawn Ham, 22, Guthrie
• Arleston Aguilera Canales, 28, Oklahoma City, and Bessy Dayana Zaldivar Moreno, 26, Oklahoma City
• Terry Eugene Jenkins, 48, Moore, and Lisa Ann Little, 58, Moore
• Jose Guadalupe Hernandez Mendoza, 22, Oklahoma City, and Alice Aguilar, 22, Oklahoma City
• James Michael Duncan, 41, Lexington, and Stacie Renee Howell, 47, Lexington
• Duane Michael Mapel, 31, Yukon, and Rebekah Dawn Schmidt, 25, Yukon
• Michael Baker Smith, 25, Norman, and Megan Elizabeth Turner, 25, Norman
• James Dale Hampton Rodgers, 27, Norman, and Kristine Marie Jones, 34, Norman
• Britt Robert West, 24, Norman, and Ashlyn Marie Clopp, 21, Norman
• Matthew Timothy McReynolds, 32, Lexington, and Jamie Lee Nelson, 26, Lexington
• Dirk Alan Yeaman, 36, Norman, and Corey Ellen Travis, 38, Norman
• Raymond Henry Williams, 35, Lexington, and Lisa Fountain, 38, Lexington
• Jacob Thomas Cissell, 27, Oklahoma City, and Kaila Loy-lyn Anderson, 25, Oklahoma City
• Justin Wayne Rice, 42, Norman, and Tiffany Michelle Laroche, 43, Moore
Divorces
The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:
• R. L. Newell vs. J. Newell
• Crystal J. M. Mosley vs. Aaron I. M. Mosley
• Michaela Laraine Kamm vs. Zachary Aaron Kamm
• Larry Dooley vs. Jasmine Dooley
• Jack Condit vs. Lauren Ferri
• Lindsey Leigh Morris vs. Phillip Aaron Morris
— Cleveland County District Court
