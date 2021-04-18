Marriages

The following marriage recently were filed in Cleveland County District Court:

• Eugene Jay Schiller, 60, Norman, and Carolyn Ellen Eacret, 73, Norman

• Samuel Westley Gould, 20, Norman, and Kendra Raelin Russell, 20, Norman

• Layne Cade Graham, 24, Eucha, and Reagan Hope Covalt, 22, Eucha

• Ronaldo Hernandez Trejo, 23, Del City, and Diana Cristal De Leon, 23, Del City

• Paul McKinley Gordon, 50, Oklahoma City, and Whitney Danielle Tullos, 32, Oklahoma City

• Cameron Bailey Ramos, 23, Guthrie, and Rebecca Dawn Ham, 22, Guthrie

• Arleston Aguilera Canales, 28, Oklahoma City, and Bessy Dayana Zaldivar Moreno, 26, Oklahoma City

• Terry Eugene Jenkins, 48, Moore, and Lisa Ann Little, 58, Moore

• Jose Guadalupe Hernandez Mendoza, 22, Oklahoma City, and Alice Aguilar, 22, Oklahoma City

• James Michael Duncan, 41, Lexington, and Stacie Renee Howell, 47, Lexington

• Duane Michael Mapel, 31, Yukon, and Rebekah Dawn Schmidt, 25, Yukon

• Michael Baker Smith, 25, Norman, and Megan Elizabeth Turner, 25, Norman

• James Dale Hampton Rodgers, 27, Norman, and Kristine Marie Jones, 34, Norman

• Britt Robert West, 24, Norman, and Ashlyn Marie Clopp, 21, Norman

• Matthew Timothy McReynolds, 32, Lexington, and Jamie Lee Nelson, 26, Lexington

• Dirk Alan Yeaman, 36, Norman, and Corey Ellen Travis, 38, Norman

• Raymond Henry Williams, 35, Lexington, and Lisa Fountain, 38, Lexington

• Jacob Thomas Cissell, 27, Oklahoma City, and Kaila Loy-lyn Anderson, 25, Oklahoma City

• Justin Wayne Rice, 42, Norman, and Tiffany Michelle Laroche, 43, Moore

Divorces

The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:

• R. L. Newell vs. J. Newell

• Crystal J. M. Mosley vs. Aaron I. M. Mosley

• Michaela Laraine Kamm vs. Zachary Aaron Kamm

• Larry Dooley vs. Jasmine Dooley

• Jack Condit vs. Lauren Ferri

• Lindsey Leigh Morris vs. Phillip Aaron Morris

— Cleveland County District Court

