First Christian Church
On Easter Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preaching "Having Come So Far," from John 20:1-18, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, While in person services are cancelled, worship will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. at facebook.com/normanucc.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, an outdoors Easter sunrise service will be at 7 a.m. Regular services are available online at 11 a.m. at memorialpres.org/WWW.
NorthHaven Church
On Easter Sunday, Rev. Jakob Topper will preach "He Is Risen," from Mark 16:1-8 and Isaiah 25:6-9, during worship at 11 a.m. The service will be on Facebook Live at 11. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Attendees should RSVP at sheri@northhavenchurch.net. Patti Drennan will bring the special music. Children will have children's church during the sermon. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Easter Sunday's sermon will be "Rolling Stones," from John 20:1-18, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. In-person services are open at limited capacity. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, “The Resurrection is the Reason” will be Jordan Danser’s sermon.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
Good Friday services today include the litany at 9 a.m. and noon, the chief service at 3 p.m. and the Tenebrae service at 7:30 p.m. The Holy Vigil of Easter will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The sermon for Easter Sunday will be "He is Risen as He Said," from Mark 16:1-8 and 1 Corinthians 15:1-11. Sunday Divine Services of Holy Communion are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with an Easter breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service will be livestreamed online on the "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK" YouTube page.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland's first sermon will be “You killed the Author of Life: The Resurrection of the Creator,” from Acts 3:11-16, with references to Old Testament passages. Next Sunday, Westmoreland will preach from representative passages in the New Testament that address “The Resurrection of the Creation.”
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On Easter Sunday, worship will be celebrated via YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. Pr. Joseph Summerville’s sermon will be “Christ is risen indeed!” Those wishing to receive Holy Communion may come to the church lobby from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday or from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the office gathering area. Social distancing and masking will be observed. The church will resume in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. April 18. The Styro-Station is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to recycle clean styrofoam. All links for Zoom meetings may be secured by calling the church office at 321-1584.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will bring the Resurrection Day message and oversee monthly Celebration of the Lord's Supper at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
