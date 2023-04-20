Second Change Animal Rescue
Isopod is Second Chance Animal Rescue's pet of the week! He is five months old and is looking for a place to call home. He is dog, cat and kid friendly. Like all of the pets available for adoption at Second Chance, Isopod is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, given age appropriate vaccines and is current on flea, tick and heartworm prevention. Isopod will also come with a folder of goodies such as free dog training services, coupons and discounts from partner businesses, and resources for finding a veterinarian. Second Chance is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, at 4500 24th Ave NW.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Annabelle is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare. She is a 3 year old, 55 pound female pit bull terrior. Annabelle has sweet searching eyes and a hopeful smile. You can meet Annabelle or any of the other animals looking for their forever home 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday - Friday, at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave.
Annabelle's Pet ID 25659.
— Submitted Content
