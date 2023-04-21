First Christian Church
Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “Do You Love Me?” from John 21:1-19, during in-person worship 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 will also be livestreamed. Church school will be at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman (UCC)
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers will preach “Hearts on Fire,” from Luke 24:13-35 during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. S.W. or on YouTube. Volunteers are needed for the church’s CARE team and also for the team working with the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support. Clean styrofoam can be brought to the church for recycling. Link for the service can be found on the church’s Facebook page.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m.
Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church
Sunday, Pastor Stephen Lashley will preach “Testify-Doubting Thomas,” from John 20: 24-31, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed on the church’s facebook page and YouTube channel. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach “Will You Recognize?” from Luke 24:13-35, during worship at 10:55 a.m, in person or via livestream on YouTube.
Morning Star Center for Spiritual Living
Sunday, mindfulness practitioner Jonas Rosen will bring together science and spirituality as he explains how human consciousness is transcendent and how this wisdom is the key to a “Great Awakening”. Jonas will share some of his spiritually transformative experiences as he honors the infinite, divine spark that resides everyone during his zoom presentation.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday Jakob Topper will bring the message “Inclusion and Diversity” from Acts 10:1-17, during worship at 10:30 a.m. For more information visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Dominik at 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. mass in Spanish. The daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday, Monday and Thursday. The schedule confessions is at 3 p.m. on Saturdays in the main Church and at 11:00 am on Tuesday, at 7 a.m. on Thursday; 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Fridays in the chapel’s confessional.
St. Stephens UMC
Sunday, “Sowing Seeds,” from Genesis 2: 8-9,15-19, will be shared during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. and will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the the church’s Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Chris Taylor will talk about “Teachable Moments.”
Trinity Lutheran Church
Sunday, sermon will be “Burning Hearts,” from Luke 24:13-35, during worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service will be streamed online at tlcnorman.org. Sunday school and Bible class will be 9:15 a.m.
University Lutheran Church
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach about how Christ accompanies us on our life’s journey and reveals himself to us in the Scripture (Luke 24:13-35), during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Christian education will be at 10 a.m. The Book Group meets at 1:30 pm.m on Fridays in the high school room. Bring clean styrofoam to Norman’s Earth Day Festival between 12 and 5 p.m. on Sunday at Reaves Park. The Green Team will be densifying foam, providing information and offering children’s green activities there.
