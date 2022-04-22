Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will begin the sermon series “The Comeback during worship at 10 a.m. Woship will be livestreamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. Bible classes are available for all ages at 9 a.m. At 5 p.m., the church is hosting an informational meeting about Safe Families Oklahoma. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in children and youth ministries. All ages can participate. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. Early Service for the Classics group will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Room 186; the Summit Youth Ministry for middle and high school students will meet at 6:30 in the gym; and a class in the auditorium is watching “The Chosen” series. Children are welcome to join their parents in the auditorium. Registration is open for Vacation Bible School, set from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 19-21 for children ages 3 to fifth grade. The theme is “Make Waves: What You Do Today Can Change the World Around You,” focusing on Bible stories that involve water. To register, visit alameda.church/vbs or call the church office at 321-0788. For more information, visit alameda.church.
First Christian Church
On Baptism Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “My Lord and My God!,” from John 20:19-29, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The church will celebrate the sacrament of baptism during both services. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school classes begin at 9 and 9:30 a.m. The children will enjoy animals from Extreme Animals during the church school hour.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., pastor, will preach “In Praise of Doubt” from John 20:19-31, during worship at 4 p.m. Neil Whyte will provide special music. Worship will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. The church is accepting clean food service and packing styrofoam for recycling each Sunday. Volunteers are being sought for the Norman Pride Festival on May 7 at Andrews Park and for the Norman Pride Parade on May 8 downtown. Volunteers also are needed to serve on the church’s team for the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support. Visit normanucc.org or on Facebook @normanucc. To contribute, text GIVE to 433-7759 or mail checks to 601 24th Ave. SW, Norman, OK 73069. Masks are encouraged.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans' sermon will be "Do You Believe This?" during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Dr. Randy Ridenour will preach "Thomas," from John 20:19-31, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9 a.m. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the Second Sunday of Easter or the Sunday of Divine Mercy, the church will celebrate Masses with Father Brannon at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. Confessions will be at 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel’s confessional. Residents can join Father Irwin to pray the rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m. in the church Sunday. The Knights of Columbus will host first-, second-, and third-degree exemplification ceremony April 30 after 5 o’clock mass. Catholic men may join free online at KofC.org. The first Communion is schedule will be at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the church. The Golden Agers meeting is at 1 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month in the Metter Room for anyone in the parish over age 50. The Peace and Justice group is accepting old crayons and dried-out markers, which can be dropped off in the collection boxes at the Parish Center, outside the gym and in Room No. 105.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "All Things Bright and Beautiful," from Psalm 148, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Mark Woody will talk about "Evangelists and Their Work."
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “For the Sake of my Brothers," from Romans 9:1-5, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson at 9:45 on “Confessing the Faith.” Jeannie McClish will lead children's Sunday school, and Ryan Bisel will lead youth Sunday School through the Gospel of Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On "Caring for Creation Sunday," the sermon will be from John 20:19-31 during worship with Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m., followed by a fellowship breakfast at 9:30 and Christian education at 10. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. A farewell reception between services will be hosted for Sam Alderman, music director, who accepted a position in Germany. Sunday's Green Team Plant Sale will help fund the foam densifying program and community GREENSpeak events. The densifier will be at Norman's Earth Day Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting. Clean foodservice and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach"Signs That Follow True Believers," from Mark 16:15-18, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches