Second Change Animal Rescue
Laser Lemon is Second Chance Animal Rescue's pet of the week! She is a 10 month old female lab mix and based on her current size she will be well over 44 lbs. Laser Lemon lives up to her name -- she's focused like a laser and bright as a summery citrus fruit! Sweet as can be, this little lady LOVES the outdoors. She walks well on a leash and would be a wonderful companion to go adventuring with you if you are geocaching, hiking, or just going out for a walk around the neighborhood. She does fantastic with other dogs, cats and even kids! Like all the other pets available for adoption at Second Chance, Lemon isspayed, microchipped and dewormed and has been given age appropriate vaccines and is current on her flea, tick and heartworm prevention. Second Chance is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, at 4500 24th Ave NW.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Chevy is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare. He is 4 months old and weighs 25 pounds. He loves exploring and meeting new people. You can meet Chevy or any of the other animals looking for their forever home from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday - Friday, at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave.
Annabelle's Pet ID 26049.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.