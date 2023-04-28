First Christian Church
Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “A 3G Church,” from Acts 2:42-47, during in person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school will be at 9 and 9:30. The Logos children’s choir will sing during the 10:45 service.
First Congregational Church of Norman (UCC)
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers will preach “We Who Are Strong,” from Romans 15:1 during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. S.W. or on YouTube. Following worship, a potluck supper will be held in fellowship hall. Child care will be provided. Volunteers are needed for the church’s CARE team and also for the team working with the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support. Clean styrofoam can be brought to the church for recycling. Link for the service can be found on the church’s Facebook page.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Amy Davenport will deliver the sermon during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school classes will be at 9:30 a.m. with childcare for younger children.
Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church
Sunday, Pastor Stephen Lashley will preach “Testify-Emmaus,” from Luke 24: 13-35, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Rev. Tracy Evans will preach “Shepard Jesus” from John 10:1-10, during worship at 10:55 a.m.
Morning Star Center for Spiritual Living
Sunday, Midge Madstadt, Sacra Nicholas, Diane Vanlandingham and Connie Fawcett will discuss steps that can be taken to bring physical and spiritual balance to the earth and humanity. A visual presentation magnifying the beauty of mother Earth will be shown. Ideas on how to renew mother earth will be presented as we honor the oneness of all creation . A potluck meal will follow the service. For more information, visit morningstarcenter.org.
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Father Dominik at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. mass in Spanish. The daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday, Monday and Thursday. The schedule confessions is at 3 p.m. on Saturdays in the main Church and at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, at 7 a.m. on Thursday; 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Fridays in the chapel’s confessional.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
Saturday, April 29th, St. Michael Episcopal Church is having a book sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are lots of books and they are sorted by categories (and mystery is organized by author). Proceeds will benefit the choir and support our Deacon Ann in continuing her seminary education.
St. Stephens UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be “Safety Gates,” from John 10:1-10, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m., and will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. church’s Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Mike Hall will talk about “Seeking the Lost Like Jesus.”
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “The Blessings of Baptism,” from 1 Corinthians 10, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school classes will be from 9:30 to 10:15. The church is located at the Wesley Building (corner of Elm and Lindsey), 428 West Lindsey. Worship will be online at trinitynorman.com, on the app, or on the pastor’s youtube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach about Christ caring for people like a shepherd provides for and loves the sheep in his care, from John 10:1-10, during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Holy Communion will be offered at both services. Christian education will be at 10. Voices for the Voiceless Team will host a talk by Janet Gorton, the English Language director for Norman Public Schools at 10 a.m. She will provide insights on how the Norman school system is addressing refugee needs. All are invited to recycle clean Styrofoam in the Styro-Station weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., accessed from the parking lot on College behind the church at 914 Elm.
Area Churches
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.