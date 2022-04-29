First Christian Church
On the third Sunday of Easter, David Spain will preach “Eight Disciples,” from John 21:1-13 and Acts 9:10-19, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school classes will be at 9 and 9:30 a.m.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., pastor, will preach “The Breakfast Club,” from John 21:1-19, during worship at 4 p.m. Neil Whyte will provide special music. Worship will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. The church is accepting clean food service and packing styrofoam for recycling each Sunday. Volunteers are being sought for the Norman Pride Festival on May 7 at Andrews Park and for the Norman Pride Parade on May 8. Volunteers also are needed to serve on the church’s team for the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support. Visit normanucc.org or @normanucc on Facebook. To contribute, text GIVE to 433-7759 or mail checks to 601 24th Ave. SW, Norman, OK 73069. Masks are encouraged.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. The church will commemorate Scottish Reformation and the birth of the Presbyterian Church with bagpipe music and Scottish shortbreads. Sunday School will be at 9:30. All are welcome.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans' sermon will be "A Turning Point" during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will bring the message "Paul's Conversion," from Acts 9:1-9a, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the third Sunday of Easter, the church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon at 7 a.m. and 10:30 with Father Adrian in English and with Father Adrian at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. Daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. Confessions will be at 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel’s confessional. The church is celebrating the Month of Virgin Mary during May. Residents may join the congregation each weekend 30 minutes before mass to pray the rosary. Sister church Our Lady of Lebanon, 500 Alameda St., will host a Lebanese bake sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7. The Knights of Columbus will host exemplification ceremonies Saturday after 5 o’clock mass. Catholic men may join free online at KofC.org. All are invited to attend St. Joseph Bingo at 7 p.m. May 13 in the gym. Games are $5; blackouts $1. The First Communion will be at 10 a.m. May 14 and 1 p.m. in the church. The Peace and Justice group is accepting old crayons and dried-out markers, which can be dropped off in collection boxes at the Parish Center, outside the gym and in Room No. 105.
St. Michael's Episcopal Church
Sunday, the church is hosting a book and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Satuday, benefiting outreach and church programs.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the semon will be "All God's Children," from Leviticus 19:33-34, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Craig Hayes will talk about "Moving On From Your Past."
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the third Sunday of Easter, the sermon will be "Jesus as Our Host," from John 21:1-14, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. It is also the annual Rite of Confirmation for 12 confirmands, who will read their essays "Who is Jesus Christ for Me." The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service will be streamed on YouTube (search "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). Sunday school will be at 9:15.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Guest Pastor the Rev. Dr. Steven Little will preach from John 21:1-19, Jesus appearing to the disciples at the Sea of Tiberias, during worship with Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. A fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30 a.m., with Christian education at 10. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. The Green Team Plant Sale continues Sunday, with proceeds supporting the foam densifying project and GREENSpeak events. The next GREENSpeak event will be May 12, featuring Michele Loudenback, Norman's environmental and sustainability manager. Foodservice and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will oversee monthly celebration of the Lord's Supper at the afternoon service.
