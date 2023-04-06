Second Chance Animal Sanctuary
Coco Bunny, a 10 month old female cat, is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Sanctuary. Coco is a medium sized domestic/shorthair mix and is looking for her forever home. All of their adoptable cats are fixed, microchipped, up to date on age appropriate vaccines, they are kept current on their flea/tick prevention and in the community cat room, all cats and kittens are negative for FIV/FELV. Some cats may have spent time in a foster home or may have not been on the adoption floor long so please feel free to email questions (normansecondchance@gmail.com), call (405-321-1915) Ther cat room is open to the public Wednesday to Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m., at 4500 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069.
Norman Animal Welfare ShelterDomino is Norman Animal Welfare’s pet of the week! Domino, 2, is mixed breed and weighs 54 lbs. He loves to play and show off his amazing smile. He’s looking for his forever home and is available for adoption at the shelter during Norman operating hours.
Domino’s pet ID is 25791.
