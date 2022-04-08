Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will preach “Great Expectations” during worship at 10 a.m. Worship services can watch the service live on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. Bible classes will meet at 9. Alameda is hosting a free Easter celebration at 4 p.m. Hot dogs and chips will be provided. There will be crafts, a scavenger hunt, Easter story stations and a take-home egg hunt. The church will celebrate April 17 with a light breakfast and fellowship at 9 a.m. and a service celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ at 10. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in children and youth ministries. All ages can participate. All families can participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. On Wednesday nights, the church offers Early Service for the Classics group at 5 p.m. in Room 186. The youth group for middle and high school students meets at 6:30 in the gym. A class in the auditorium is watching “The Chosen” series. Children are welcome to watch with their parents. For more information, visit alameda.church.
First Christian Church
On the sixth Sunday in Lent and Palm/Passion Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “They Set Jesus on It,” from Luke 19:28-40, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church classes begin at 9 and 9:30 a.m.
First Congregational Church
of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., pastor, will preach “Two Parades” from Luke 19:28-40, during Psalm Sunday worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Neil Whyte will provide special music. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. At 3 p.m., Meyers will lead the concluding book discussion “After Jesus Before Christianity: A Historical Exploration of the First Two Centuries of Jesus Movements.” The church is accepting clean food service and packing styrofoam for recycling each Sunday. A church walk team for the Norman Pride Parade in downtown Norman May 8 is being formed, and volunteers are needed for the Pride Festival on May 7. Visit normanucc.org or on @normanucc Facebook. To contribute, text GIVE to 433-7759 or mail checks to 601 24th Ave. SW, Norman, OK 73069. Masks are encouraged.
Immanuel Baptist Church
The church will host a free community-wide Easter egg hunt with breakfast at 10 a.m. April 16 at 1777 E. Robinson St. for children of all ages. The church will have additional Easter Week worship opportunities from Maundy Thursday worship and Lord’s Supper at 6:30 p.m. and Tenebrae (Good Friday) worship at 6:30 p.m.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Dr. Charles Carroll Smith, interim pastor, will preach at 10:55 a.m. on Palm Sunday texts. All are welcome.
NorthHaven Church
On Passion Sunday, Rev. Jakob Topper will preach “The Crucified Messiah,” from John 19:16b-22, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the Palm Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Lepak at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. Holy Thursday will be at 7 p.m. Good Friday events will include Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m., confessions from 4 to 5:30 in the church and celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7. During Easter Vigil, the church will celebrate Mass at 8:30 p.m. April 16 and 7 and 10:30 a.m. April 17 in English and 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. St. Vincent de Paul at St. Joseph is collecting Rosaries for Ukraine. Residents may place them in a bucket at the church or chapel entrance in good condition inside an envelope or plastic bag by April 17. The Peace and Justice group is hosting a Recycle Old Crayons and Dried-out Markers campaign. This month, residents may drop off items in the collection boxes at the Parish Center, outside the gym and in Room No. 105. Norman’s St. Mark the Evangelist Ladies Auxiliary is preparing for an annual craft fair Nov. 12 and is looking for vendors. Crafters and artisans interested in reserving a booth can call Teri O’Dell at 250-2471. Mission Monks is selling high-quality, grass-raised, grain finished, pasture-raised cattle meat in large capacity. Residents can call Fr. Simeon at 878-5427 for pricing. Also, the Monks’ Marketplace at St. Gregory’s Abbey is selling beef by the cut. The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is seeking an event specialist to be part of the operations team within the Secretariat for Evangelization and Catechesis. Send resume and cover letter to humanresources@archokc.org.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s service will be “Darkness,” from Luke 22 and 23. Worship services will be at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. and will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Dustin Gaskins will discuss “The Triumphal Entry of Jesus.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On Palm Sunday, the sermon will be “The Colt and the Cross,” from Luke 19 and 23. Sunday Divine Services with communion will be be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Sunday School and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 service will be streamed online on YouTube (search “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK”). Maundy Thursday service with communion will be at 7:30 p.m. Good Friday services will be Litany at 9 a.m. and noon, a main service at 3 p.m. and a tenebrae service at 7:30. A Holy Saturday service will be at 7:30 p.m. Easter Sunday services will include divine services at 8 and 10:30 a.m., breakfast from 8:30 to 10 and Sunday School at 9:15.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will study Jesus’ “Triumphal Palm Sunday” with the sermon “Jerusalem or Bust” during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The Sunday School lesson will be “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead the children’s class. Dr. Ryan Bisel will lead youth through the Gospel of Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Palm Sunday services with Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11:00 a.m. will begin with the blessing and procession of palms from outside the church, weather permitting. Fellowship Breakfast is at 9:30 a.m. and Christian education for at ages at 10.00 a.m. The Sunday service will also be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media on Sunday afternoon. Holy Week services include: Maundy Thursday Liturgy and Holy Communion at 7:00 p.m.; Good Friday Stations of the Cross (children/family friendly) at 5:00 p.m. and at 7:00 p.m. the Solemn Reading of the Passion Story. An Saturday Easter egg hunt will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Easter Sunday worship will be at 8:30 and 11:00 a.m. with Easter buffet breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Clean foodservice and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station during weekday office hours, 9:00 — 5:00 p.m. Please enter from the parking lot on College behind the church at 914 Elm.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach”Blessings and Curses,” from Deuteronomy 28, at the afternoon service.
