As Christmas day draws near, some Norman residents are looking for ways to safely partake in festive activities this holiday season.
Christmas Light displays are a popular destination during the holiday season, and this year they can serve as a way for residents to celebrate Christmas safely due to COVID-19. Despite some cancellations, there are still a number of Christmas lights displays residents can visit in Norman and the Oklahoma City metro area.
Just south of Highway 9 on 72nd Avenue SE in Norman is the annual Downs Family Christmas display. The display features over 280,000 LED lights and multiple giant Christmas Trees, according to the Downs Family Christmas website.
Every night through New Year’s Day, visitors can pull into a field near the display, turn off their headlights and tune their radio to 99.9 FM for the music, which is synchronized using 80 control boxes.
2020 marks the 14th year of the display, which Chuck Downs said has become a Norman tradition.
“You can tell people were looking for something to do because there’s not a lot to do right now other than go look at lights,” Downs said.
He said when the family put up the giant tree years ago, people began flocking to the display, which has turned into 18 miles of light strands throughout the property.
“It has become a regional thing, so it’s a labor of love at this point,” Downs said.
Entry to the Downs Family Christmas display is free. However, they are taking donations for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
There are other Christmas lights displays just outside of Norman, as well. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. every evening through New Year’s Eve, local residents can travel to the west side of the OKC metro and check out Christmas in the Park in Yukon.
Jenna Roberson, public information officer for the City of Yukon, said for the 25th year of the event, the city has added an ice skating rink. She said there are three ways to experience Christmas in the Park.
“You can drive through it, and it’s actually Oklahoma’s biggest drive-thru Christmas lights display,” Roberson said. “You can also get out and walk through the lights, and there’s plenty of room for social distancing.”
The Yukon display has 5 million lights spanning across three miles in three connected city parks.
For a fee, groups can ride the Santa Express Train through the Chisholm Park portion of the display. Roberson said the train seat is disinfected constantly and plexiglass was installed between the cars to protect guests.
“Everything we are doing this year, we are keeping in mind the health and safety of our guests,” Roberson said.
Roberson said there are ways to take in the lights, including driving through in a car, riding a train or walking around.
Roberson said Christmas in the Park is seeing record numbers of visitors compared to previous years.
“It is a safe way to celebrate the holidays and still have that sense of normalcy and tradition,” Roberson said.
In Chickasha, Shannon Springs Park has its 43 acres decorated with lights for the Chickasha Festival of Light, which runs through Dec. 31. The display runs every day starting at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The festival is free to walk and drive through, and there are additional activities available for a fee. Carriage rides are available for $8 a person, ferris wheel and carousel rides for $5 a person and ice skating for $12 with skate rental and multiple food trucks.
The Miranda Family Lights is on display in Edmond, which was featured on ABC’s Christmas Light Fight show in 2019.
Liz and Mark Miranda have been creating synchronized lights displays since 2015. After a couple years of experience, they began creating larger and more complex light shows.
“Last year, we were on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight, and after that aired, the traffic got really bad and difficult to manage,” Mark said. “We considered taking a year off, but with COVID-19, we had a lot of requests to do it again this year.”
Liz said the family changes the theme every year, with Mark handling setup, design and technical side, while she synchronizes the lights to the music.
She said this year’s theme is ‘80s music and features their children.
“They had a lot of fun getting involved,” Liz said. “We brought out a green screen and dressed them up, then it takes them back in time and their clothes change and the music changes.”
The show is over seven minutes long, with seven different ‘80s songs ending with one present day song, she said.
Due to COVID-19, the family is refraining from going from car to car with candy canes. Liz said they added signs and audible reminders between shows to not block the driveways of neighbors.
“Our neighbors across the street are very kind and like seeing people enjoying the show,” Liz said. “If people want to walk up, we welcome them to park away from the line and social distance and wear masks.”
The Miranda Family lights show is free, but they are also accepting donations for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
“There’s such a need right now, and we aren’t able to hand out candy canes and things, but we do appreciate it if people either donate online or we have a little red box underneath our sign where we are collecting donations,” Liz said. “Sometimes we are outside at the front moving people along, and any donations are wonderful.”
The Miranda Family Lights show runs through New Year’s Eve, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
