Second Chance Animal Rescue
Ochre is Second Chance Animal Rescue's pet of the week! She is an 18 month old domestic short hair and she is looking for her forever home. Second Chance has tons of other cats/kittens with all sorts of different personalities too! Whether you are looking for an introverted friend to snuggle up with, a high-flying entertainer who loves to play, play, play, or an absolute lap cat; we have the cat for you! We also test our feline friends to know capability levels around children, other pets like dogs and small critters and even eligibility with leash training, baths and food motivation for tricks and treats. While they offer no guarantees, their goal is to pair the purr-fect families
Like all the other pets available for adoption at Second Chance, Ochre is spayed, microchipped and dewormed and has been given age appropriate vaccines and is current on her flea, tick and heartworm prevention. Second Chance is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, at 4500 24th Ave NW.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
West is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare. West is a handsome German Shepard canine weighing 84 pounds with black/tan coloring. At just three years old he’s still very young and can still learn new tricks! West is looking for the right companion to give him the stability and structure he needs, to be the best dog he can be. You can visit and adopt this sweet boy from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday - Friday, at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave.
West's Pet ID 26166.
— Submitted Content
