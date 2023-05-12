First Christian Church
Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “Love Is the Way… the Way Is Love,” from John 14: 15-21, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 a.m. service will also be livestreamed. Church school will be at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman (UCC)
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers will preach “The Motherhood Manifesto,” from John 14:15-21, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. S.W. or on Youtube. Marilyn Rosfeld will provide special music.
Child care will be provided. Link for the service can be found on the church’s Facebook page. Clean styrofoam is being accepted.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will preach during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school classes will be at 9:30 a.m.
Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church
Sunday, Pastor Stephen Lashley will preach “Testify-Great Commission,” from Matthew 28:16-20, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, guest preacher Commissioned Ruling Elder Diana Smith will preach “Our Companion,” from John 14:15-21, during worship at 10:55 a.m.
Morning Star Center for Spiritual Living
Sunday, Rabbi Jenny “Skylark” Steinburg-Martinez JD, CHT will present “The Gift of Patience: Learning To Wait For The Harvest”. Rabbi Jenny is the lead rabbi from the Jewish congregation in Joliet, Illinois.
She is an author, certified hypnotherapist, Reiki master, practitioner of Andean, shamanism, and an attorney. In her zoom presentation, Rabbi Jenny will also lead us on a guided meditation to help us find our sacred place in our heart.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will bring the message “God’s Love Poured Out,” during worship at 10:30 a.m. For more information about NorthHaven, visit northhavenchurch.net.
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Irwin at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in English and 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. mass in Spanish. The daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday, Monday and Thursday. The schedule confessions is at 3 p.m. on Saturdays in the main Church and at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, at 7 a.m. on Thursday; 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Fridays in the chapel’s confessional.
St. Stephens UMC
Sunday, the service will be on “Spirit of Truth,” from John 14:15-21, in person at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. and online at 11 a.m. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Bruce Kessler will be talking about “The Battle for Truth”.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Sunday. the sermon will be “The Spirit of Truth Dwells in You,” from John 14:15-21, during worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday school and Bible classwill be at 9:15 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service will be streamed online at tlcnorman.org
University Lutheran Church
Pr. Summerville will preach about Christ’s promise that we will not be orphaned after Christ returns to Heaven, but an Advocate to be sent to be with us forever from John 14:15-21, during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Holy Communion will be offered at both services. Christian Education will be at 10. The public is invited to recycle clean Styrofoam in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 pm.m, weekdays behind the church at 914 Elm.
Area Churches
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.