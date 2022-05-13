First Christian Church
On the fifth Sunday of Easter, Rev. David Spain will preach “Beyond His Wildest Dreams,” from Acts 11:1-18, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school classes will be at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will preach “Things Aren’t the Same in Joppa These Days,” from Acts 11:1-18, during worship at 4 p.m. Neil Whyte will provide special music. Worship will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. The church is officially represented on the newly incorporated Norman Coalition for Refugee Support and welcomes volunteers for housing, education, transportation, ESL and child care. The church continues to accept clean food service and packing styrofoam for recycling each Sunday. Visit norman-ucc.org or @normanucc on Facebook. To contribute, text GIVE to 433-7759 or mail checks to 601 24th Ave. SW, Norman, OK 73069.
First Presbyterian Church
On Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Graduating high school seniors will be recognized. Sunday school will be at 9:30. Child care is provided.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach "New Things" during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Rev. Jakob Topper will preach "Paul's Sermon at Athens," from Acts 17:16-31, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Communion will be observed. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
The church will host its 18th anniversary bingo at 7 and 8:30 p.m. today in the gym. Residents may register to win prizes. Dinner will be sponsored by the youth program for $5, set for 6:15, with proceeds helping teens who will attend the Steubenville Conference in June. The church will host First Communion Masses at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, with 43 children prepared to receive Jesus in the Eucharist. On the fifth Sunday of Easter the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Lepak at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions are at 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel’s confessional. Mission Monks are selling larger quantities of pasture-raised cattle meat. Contact Fr. Simeon at 878-5427 for more information. The Monks' Marketplace at St. Gregory's Abbey is selling beef by the cut, raw wildflower honey and items produced by the Abbey and other religious communities. Go Life Mobile Medical is helping a young woman who is pregnant with a girl, who is due in August. Some needs include crib sheets, towels, diapers, wipes, bottles, bibs, a baby swing, a car seat protector and gift cards to Walmart for groceries and formula. To help, call Connie Lang at 249-1041 or Julie Lewis at 281-728-7257.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Bruce Kessler will preach "What I do have I give to you" during worship.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the fifth Sunday of Easter, the sermon will be "The Son of Man Glorified," from John 16:12-22, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service will be streamed online on YouTube (search for "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Objections to Election Part 2: From the Clay Pots," from Romans 9:19-29, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children's Sunday school. Ryan Bisel will lead Youth Sunday school through the Gospel of Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach "A New Commandment," from John 13:31-35, during worship with Holy Communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. A fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30 a.m., with Christian education at 10. Pr. Summerville will lead a "Lutheranism 101" class at 10. All are invited. One service will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. The Lutheran World Relief Quilters will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. Clean food service and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
— Area Churches